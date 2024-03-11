Ex-Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Ordered to Prison Next Week

Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to President Donald Trump who was convicted of contempt of Congress, has been ordered to report to prison next week.

Arrival at a Miami detention facility on or before March 19 will see him begin serving a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with an order from the now-defunct House Jan. 6 select committee.

Navarro, 74, was convicted last year on two counts of contempt of Congress — one for failing to produce documents related to the probe and another for skipping his deposition.

Former White House economic adviser Peter Navarro was convicted by a jury on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress on Thursday. https://t.co/i8L23u6jUJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 9, 2023

In a filing late Sunday to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Fox News reports his attorneys revealed he could be locked up by next Tuesday.

“Dr. Navarro has now been ordered to report to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Miami, on or before 2:00PM EDT on March 19, 2024,” they wrote.

“Accordingly, Dr. Navarro respectfully reiterates his request for an administratively stay… Should this Court deny Dr. Navarro’s motion, he respectfully requests an administrative stay so as to permit the Supreme Court review of this Court’s denial.”

As Breitbart News reported, prosecutors had sought a six-month sentence, arguing Navarro “thumbed his nose at congressional authority” and “chose allegiance to former President Trump over the rule of law.”

After his conviction last year, Navarro told reporters his case could reach the Supreme Court due to the questions it raises about executive privilege for high-ranking White House staff.