Ex-Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Ordered to Prison Next Week

Peter Navarro
Pete Marovich/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Simon Kent

Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to President Donald Trump who was convicted of contempt of Congress, has been ordered to report to prison next week.

Arrival at a Miami detention facility on or before March 19 will see him begin serving a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with an order from the now-defunct House Jan. 6 select committee.

Navarro, 74, was convicted last year on two counts of contempt of Congress — one for failing to produce documents related to the probe and another for skipping his deposition.

In a filing late Sunday to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Fox News reports his attorneys revealed he could be locked up by next Tuesday.

“Dr. Navarro has now been ordered to report to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Miami, on or before 2:00PM EDT on March 19, 2024,” they wrote.

“Accordingly, Dr. Navarro respectfully reiterates his request for an administratively stay… Should this Court deny Dr. Navarro’s motion, he respectfully requests an administrative stay so as to permit the Supreme Court review of this Court’s denial.”

File/Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro speaks to reporters Friday, June 3, 2022, outside of federal court in Washington. Navarro was indicted on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

As Breitbart News reported, prosecutors had sought a six-month sentence, arguing Navarro “thumbed his nose at congressional authority” and “chose allegiance to former President Trump over the rule of law.”

After his conviction last year, Navarro told reporters his case could reach the Supreme Court due to the questions it raises about executive privilege for high-ranking White House staff.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.