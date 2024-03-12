President Joe Biden could not remember when his son Beau Biden died or when he was vice president, according to a transcript of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview obtained by Breitbart News.

Hur’s investigation, which concluded in February, found Biden “willfully” retaining classified documents but could not be prosecuted due to Biden’s cognitive state. Hur characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

During Hur’s line of questioning about Biden’s time living in Northern Virginia, the special counsel asked the president about documents stored at the location.

“Well, um… I, I, I, I, I don’t know. This is, what, 2017, 2018, that area?” Biden questioned.

“Yes, sir,” Hur replied.

Biden then rambled about his contemplation about running for president before appearing to stumble upon a date.

“But if I ran again, I’d be running for President. And, and so what was happening, though what month did Beau die?” Biden asked himself. “Oh, God, May 30th.”

Two others in the room during the deposition told Biden the date was 2015.

“Was it 2015 when he died?” Biden asked again. “It was 2015,” Biden stated after a person in the room said the date was May 2015. Hur then asked for a break. “No,” Biden replied, launching into an explanation about Beau’s death and the 2016 presidential election. During Biden’s train of thought about Beau’s death, Biden appeared to not remember when the 2016 election took place when former President Donald Trump won. “2016,” two people reminded Biden. “All right. So–why do I have 2017 here?” Biden questioned. “That’s when you left office, January,” a person in the room responded. “Yeah, Okay,” Biden replied.

The transcript comes as Hur is set to testify Tuesday before Congress.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.