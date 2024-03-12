“Was it 2015 when he died?” Biden asked again.

“It was 2015,” Biden stated after a person in the room said the date was May 2015.

Hur then asked for a break. “No,” Biden replied, launching into an explanation about Beau’s death and the 2016 presidential election.

During Biden’s train of thought about Beau’s death, Biden appeared to not remember when the 2016 election took place when former President Donald Trump won.

“2016,” two people reminded Biden.

“All right. So–why do I have 2017 here?” Biden questioned.

“That’s when you left office, January,” a person in the room responded.

“Yeah, Okay,” Biden replied.