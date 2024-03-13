The economy and immigration are more important to voters than abortion going into the 2024 presidential election, a Rasmussen Reports survey released on Tuesday found.

Out of 907 likely American voters, 91 percent say economic issues will be important in the 2024 presidential election, including 65 percent who say the economy is “very important.” In comparison, 71 percent say abortion will be important this year, including 44 percent who say the issue is “very important.”

Broken down by political affiliation, Democrats (66 percent) are more likely than Republicans (28 percent) and unaffiliated voters (32 percent) to say abortion will be “very important” in the upcoming election. The result is not shocking, given that nearly a quarter of Democrats are single-issue voters on abortion.

Likewise, President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are most likely to rank abortion as an important issue, the survey found. Abortion is Biden’s day-one, number-one priority if he is reelected, his staff has said — a strategy likely designed to bludgeon Republicans and appeal to a wide swath of women and young voters accustomed to 50 years of the “right” to abortion invented under the now-defunct Roe v. Wade decision.

“Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 87 percent say the issue of abortion will be Very Important in this year’s election. By contrast, among those who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 25 percent expect abortion to be a Very Important issue in November,” according to the poll report.

At the same time, 58 percent of Democrats, 77 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of unaffiliated voters expect economic issues to be “very important” in the upcoming presidential election. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans, 45 percent of Democrats, and 61 percent of unaffiliated voters also say immigration-related issues will be “very important.”

By sex, men (71 percent) are more likely than women to think the economy will be “very important” in November, while more women than men (49 percent to 38 percent) expect abortion to be “very important.”

“Fewer black voters (44 percent) than whites (65 percent) or other minorities (60 percent) say immigration-related issues will be Very Important in the presidential election,” the report continues. “Breaking down the electorate by income categories, voters in the highest bracket – earning more than $200,000 a year – are least likely to expect immigration to be a Very Important issue in November.”

The survey was conducted Feb. 29 and March 3-4, 2024, and has a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points at the 95 percent level of confidence.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.