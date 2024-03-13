Survey: 20% of Gen Z Women Identify as Bisexual

Thirty percent of Generation Z women identify as LGBTQ+, a percentage heavily bolstered by bisexual identification among young women, a Gallup survey shows.

Out of the 28.5 percent of young Gen Z women who say they are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, 20.7 percent say they are bisexual, essentially driving the increase in LGBTQ+ identification among this demographic. The acronym “LGBTQ+” stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, plus “queer” or “questioning,” and places sexuality and “gender” under the same umbrella despite their stark differences.

“Almost 30% of Gen Z women identify as LGBTQ+, most as bisexual,” Jeffrey Jones, a senior editor at Gallup, told NBC News. “That’s where a lot of the growth seems to be happening.”

Bisexual identification among Gen Z women is especially striking when compared to previous generations, with each younger generation being much more likely to identify as bisexual. Nine percent of Millennials, 2.8 percent of Generation X, 0.4 percent of Baby Boomers, and 0.1 percent of the Silent Generation identify as bisexual, according to the survey.

By sex, Gen Z men (10.6 percent) are much less likely than their female counterparts to identify as LGBTQ+ or bisexual (6.9 percent), the survey found.

Overall, the survey found that LGBTQ+ identification in the U.S. has continued to grow, with 7.6 percent now identifying as some other orientation besides heterosexual. The Gallup survey relied on self-identification, regardless of actual behavior and preferences.

“The current figure is up from 5.6 percent four years ago and 3.5 percent in 2012, Gallup’s first year of measuring sexual orientation and transgender identity,” according to the poll report.

Adults who identify as bisexual make up the largest proportion of the LGBTQ+ population in the U.S. across all age categories at 4.4 percent. While transgenderism has more recently garnered the most media attention, Gallup found slightly less than one percent of U.S. adults identify as transgender.

“The tiny … transgender share of the population, however, is magnified by the establishment media and by Democrat Party activists who portray ‘trans kids’ as a victimized minority to help rally their equality-minded party activists for the next election,” Breitbart News’s Neil Munro noted.

Jones wrote for Gallup that the overall increase in LGBTQ+ identification in the U.S. is being largely driven by younger Americans.

“The generational differences and trends point to higher rates of LGBTQ+ identification, nationally, in the future,” he wrote. “If current trends continue, it is likely that the proportion of LGBTQ+ identifiers will exceed ten percent of U.S. adults at some point within the next three decades.

The survey was conducted with 12,145 adults living in the U.S. with a ±1 percent margin of sampling error at the 95 percent confidence level. For results based on the sample of 691 adults who identify as LGBTQ+, the margin of sampling error is ±1 percentage point at the 95 percent confidence level.