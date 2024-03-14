Don’t Let a Medical Emergency Ruin Your Vacation

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

As winter gives way to warmer weather and travel plans over spring break start to form, don’t forget to plan for medical emergencies. Unwanted as they are, a medical emergency can ruin the most well-planned vacation.

Whether your travel takes you to a remote location abroad or keeps you near home, you don’t want it interrupted by having to deal with a medical emergency. Many medical emergencies are not life-threatening but do require medical attention.

Visiting a medical clinic for an illness that could easily be treated with the right medication can be costly and time-consuming, robbing you of resources and time that you could be spending enjoying your vacation.

Depending on where your travel takes you, you could find yourself in a strange country with limited medical resources and limited medications to deal with common minor illnesses. If you are vacationing closer to home, having to delay your plans because of an acute illness can really put a damper on your adventure.

Travel challenges our immune system.

Travel, whether a global or a local destination, challenges our immune system, leaving us vulnerable to illnesses we wouldn’t normally succumb to.

Disrupted sleep patterns, eating foods we don’t usually eat, tainted water sources, allergies, and even motion sickness can spoil even the most well-planned trip. That is if you aren’t medically prepared.

That is why our Travel Emergency Kit is a must-have. With over 15 safe and effective emergency medications and supplies, the Travel Emergency Kit can handle most of your medical needs. Having access to these medications in the event of medication shortages or a medical emergency while away from home gives peace of mind.

Our Travel Emergency Kit can handle a multitude of minor ailments, keeping you out of the doctor’s office and on track with your travel plans.

Our line of antibiotics offers protection against:

Urinary tract infection- very common when traveling

Cellulitis (skin infection)

Cholera

Tularemia (bioterror)

Pyelonephritis (kidney infection)

Shigella (bacterial diarrhea)

Skin & and soft tissue infection

Plague

Sinus infections

Strep throat

Bite wounds (human or animal)

Anthrax exposure

Meningococcal meningitis, prophylaxis

GASTROINTESTINAL UPSET

These medications were specifically selected to soothe symptoms resulting from a different diet while traveling and an altered eating schedule:

Diarrhea

Travelers’ diarrhea

Constipation

Antacid, heartburn relief

Nausea and/or vomiting

ALLERGIES, ALLERGIC REACTIONS, HIVES, AND OTHER SKIN CONDITIONS

The travel kit has you covered with topical and oral medications to relieve allergic reactions and skin conditions such as:

Atopic dermatitis

Seasonal and other allergies

Contact dermatitis

Urticaria (hives)

Folliculitis

Impetigo

The Travel Emergency Kit includes:

Melatonin, to help support your sleep patterns and combat jet lag

Motion sickness medication and patch to alleviate symptoms of motion sickness

Supplies to treat minor cuts and scrapes

The Travel Emergency Kit Guidebook. This valuable guidebook describes approved and common off-label uses for each medication, along with recommended dosing, contraindications, pregnancy category, and side effects. The guidebook also describes the most common forms of injury and how to treat them.

A free follow-up appointment for a diagnosis and treatment plan in the event you become ill is also included.

Our one-stop shopping experience is fast and easy:

Purchase your emergency kit (Members receive $45 off their Travel Emergency Kit). Complete a clinical intake form. A medical provider will review your request. You may be contacted if additional information is needed. Once approved by your medical provider, expect your prescription-only Travel Emergency Kit to be delivered to your home within 2-3 weeks.

This sleek and compact kit, weighing just under two pounds, is small enough to easily fit into your carry-on luggage or travel bag. The water-resistant case protects against humidity and liquids, ensuring your kit will be fresh and safe from moisture. The velcro, mesh, and elastic pouches hold the medication and supplies securely in place.

Our kits are HSA and FSA-eligible; however, check with your insurance provider for guidelines and coverage.

For even more coverage, pair the Travel Emergency Kit with the Medical Emergency Kit. This kit includes even more lifesaving antibiotics, including doxycycline, a multipurpose antibiotic against Lymes disease and other tick-borne diseases along with other infectious diseases; and metronidazole, which is used to treat giardiasis, a waterborne parasite found in contaminated water. The medical kit also includes ivermectin and other medications that can prove indispensable during times of medication shortages and medical facility closures.

Wherever you’re going, travel with confidence. Grab your Travel Emergency Kit today!