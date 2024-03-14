Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) should be “ashamed for turning his back on our greatest ally in the Middle East,” according to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who slammed the Democrat after his attacks on Israel were deemed a form of “electoral interference,” accusing him of “playing right into the hands of Iran-backed Hamas.”

Senate Republican Policy Committee Chair Joni Ernst, co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, hit back at Schumer on Thursday after the top Democrat accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of having “lost his way” in a major Senate address in which he attacked Israel’s government and called for new elections.

As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7. The world has changed radically since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision stuck in the past. pic.twitter.com/jvjm6o0JPA — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 14, 2024

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Ernst insisted that Schumer “should be ashamed for turning his back on our greatest ally in the Middle East.”

“While he gives lip service to Israel, his statements today show he will follow in lockstep with terrorist sympathizers while American lives are on the line,” she said.

Noting that words “have consequences,” she accused Schumer of “playing right into the hands of Iran-backed Hamas.”

“He is turning his back on the Jewish community and abandoning Americans,” she said. “While the Biden administration gives millions more to Iran and its terrorist proxies and Democrats continue caving to the far left of their party, I will always stand with Israel as they defend themselves from brutal terrorist attacks.”

On Wednesday, Ernst lamented that it is a “sorry state of affairs when most Americans fail to realize Hamas is holding our own citizens hostage.”

It’s a sorry state of affairs when most Americans fail to realize Hamas is holding our own citizens hostage. They need to get their facts straight and condemn Hamas. pic.twitter.com/vytwBGS13k — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 13, 2024

On Tuesday, she argued that “the world needs to know and understand that Hamas is evil and Iran is behind it.”

The world needs to know and understand that Hamas is evil and Iran is behind it. pic.twitter.com/rmQFrmAyzt — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 12, 2024

Schumer is currently under fire for his highly unpreceded Senate speech calling for new elections in Israel, with even the White House attempting to distance itself from his dangerous and reckless election interference.