Dr. Rick Becker holds a double-digit lead in North Dakota’s Republican primary race, according to polling obtained exclusively by Breitbart News.

Decipher AI conducted the poll of likely North Dakota Republican primary voters from March 7 to March 10.

The poll found 26.4% would most likely cast their ballot for Becker if the primary were held today, with opponents Julie Fedorchak receiving 15.5% and Tom Campbell receiving 8.1%. Fifty percent of those polled are undecided at this early point in the race.

But when asked who they are leaning towards, 45.3% of those polled broke for Becker, with Fedorchak receiving 31.7% and Campbell 23%. And 49.1 percent – just under half of respondents – would most likely cast their ballot for Becker if the primary were held today, with Fedorchak and Campbell at 31.4% and 19.6%, respectively.

In a statement to Breitbart News Becker said, “Team Becker is just getting started.”

“The people of North Dakota are ready to send an America First fighter to Congress,” he said. “I’m honored to see the tremendous support and I look forward to traveling the state to build momentum and win this race.”

Becker, who has endorsed Donald Trump in 2024, echoed many of Trump’s priorities as cornerstones of his campaign. “North Dakotans are ready to fight back against the failed policies of Joe Biden. I’m running for Congress to secure the southern border, cut federal spending, Drain the Swamp, and bring common sense to Washington. Clearly, that message is resonating.”

The seat opened after Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) opted to run for governor instead of for another term in Washington. Armstrong made his announcement January 23, so candidates have had less than two months to make their case to voters.

The winner of the GOP primary is likely to win in November in the reliably Republican state, which supported Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

The Republican primary in North Dakota is June 11.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.