It is “obvious” that Democrats, comprised of the radical left, are “destroying this country,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Johnson, who opened up the interview by denying any possible vice president rumors, laid out what he believes the mission statement for Republicans should be in the Senate, emphasizing that they are for “defending life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, the Constitution, you know, free markets. I mean, we’re for defending that.”

But he said it is also crucial to provide a counter to the current narratives spewed by the radical left.

“But at this point in time, I think the more important part of the mission statement is we must provide an effective counter to the ideology and policies of the radical left that are destroying this country,” Johnson said, noting that the “Democratic Party now is the radical left.”

Serious issues — from the border to violence to transgender ideology — need to be addressed, the Wisconsin senator emphasized.

“The sex and human drug trafficking. We’ve done a pretty good job of that. But what have we done in terms of, I would say, the mutilation of children on the altar of transgenderism, of critical race theory, the indoctrination of our children in our school system. So again, most of this stuff has to be done on the local level,” he continued. “But I think elected officials here in Washington, DC can play a role, at least highlighting the issues.”

LISTEN:

When questioned further on the left’s intentions, “destroying this country,” Johnson said, “Yeah, it isn’t obvious?”

“I mean, again, 6, 7, 8 million people come into the country, we don’t know who they are, military age men, possibly sleeper cells. … High inflation, this massive deficit spending … the war on fossil fuels, the weakness we show internationally which has caused our adversaries to act.

“It’s destroying America, the division they’re sowing,” he said. “They’re dividing this country under identity politics, Critical Race Theory, transgenderism,” the senator added. “They’re purposely dividing this country.”

