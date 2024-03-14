An illegal alien, previously deported twice from the United States, is now accused of sexually abusing girls from six to 12 years old while he was working as a teacher at a church in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Ervin Jeovany Alfaro Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested and charged in March with 25 counts of sexual assault against multiple young girls from six to 12 years old, with the abuse allegedly dating back to 2014.

Most of the alleged abuse occurred at the Elim Misión Cristiana church where Lopez had been working as a teacher. Lopez is accused of sexually abusing at least four girls at the church. Lopez allegedly admitted to the abuse in a meeting with the church’s pastor, as one of the girls was the pastor’s daughter.

According to FOX5 DC’s Jillian Smith, Lopez has a history of illegally crossing the United States-Mexico and was deported twice from 2018 to 2020:

Alfaro Lopez is a citizen of El Salvador. He was first arrested by U.S. Border Patrol near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on March 23, 2015 after having unlawfully entered the U.S. He was issued a notice to appear before a federal judge and was released on bond on April 1, 2015. He was ordered to report to a Department of Justice immigration judge in Baltimore and was subsequently removed from the U.S. on Sep. 26, 2018. Alfaro-Lopez was re-arrested in the U.S. on Jan. 23, 2019. He was granted a voluntary departure from the U.S. within 60 days of April 16, 2019 and left the U.S. on April 30, 2019. On March 9, 2020, Alfaro-Lopez was caught by Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas after he came back into the country illegally. USBP processed him for expedited removal and he was deported on March 24, 2020.

In August 2023, Montgomery County police arrested Lopez on second-degree rape charges and two counts of third-degree sexual offense. At the time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told FOX5 DC they ordered Lopez be held on a detainer.

Montgomery County officials ignored the ICE detainer and released Lopez back into the community only a couple of days after his arrest.

In September 2023, Lopez had the child sexual abuse charges against him amended to total 12 counts dating back to 2014. Then, in March, Lopez was arrested and charged with 13 additional counts of child sexual abuse that allegedly occurred from March 2016 to December 2018.

Lopez remains held without bail in the Montgomery County Detention Center. ICE has again lodged a detainer against him, and agents will seek to take him into custody if he is released from jail at any time.

