PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for president in 2024, told Breitbart News exclusively that Laken Riley’s parents are “great people” who “lost an angel” when an illegal alien that Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration allowed into the country allegedly killed their daughter.

Trump met with Riley’s parents last weekend while he was campaigning in Georgia. At a rally in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend, Trump met with Laken’s father, Jason Riley, and mother, Allyson Phillips.

In late February, Laken Riley went out for a jog but was murdered. Biden for weeks refused to acknowledge that the illegal alien he let into the country allegedly killed her, but then finally, thanks to pressure from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the State of the Union, went off-script to say her name—even though Biden mispronounced it.

Trump, in his 90-minute exclusive interview with Breitbart News at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday evening, told Breitbart News of his meeting with Laken Riley’s parents last weekend.

“Her parents are great people. They lost an angel,” Trump said. “They lost a person they loved more than anybody else. She was the top in her class and everything she ever did. She wanted to be a nurse and maybe would have ended up being a doctor. Her friends were there too. They said, ‘We were not as good as her.’ She was like this perfect person and a good person. Her parents are very good people. I spent time with them. I met with her sister, who’s beautiful also, inside and out. These are people that can’t believe what happened.”

Trump slammed Biden, too, for showing the Riley family “no compassion” in the wake of Laken’s murder.

“They’ve been shown no compassion from Biden other than he called out the name with the wrong name,” Trump said. “He only called it out because Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed him. It’s like he picked up the pin to try to read it and he didn’t read it very well. These are people who can’t believe what happened to them and can’t believe what he’s doing. They’ll never be the same.”

“Her parents are great people, and they’ll never be the same,” Trump added.

More broadly about Angel Families, the families of victims of murders committed by illegal aliens, Trump said the left despises them. “They’re hated by the liberals. They’re hated,” Trump said.

But, he said, the Angel Families are with him. “The Angel Moms love Trump,” Trump said. “The thing that most amazes me, and I meet a lot of them, is they’re really good people. They lost their son or their daughter, and when I say ‘lost’—one of them was stuffed in a car and set on fire. The whole thing is crazy. Yet the liberal media and the liberals generally treat them horribly.”