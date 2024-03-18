Republicans Seek to Block Joe Biden from Taking Air Marshals off Flights, Sending Them to Southern Border

Reps. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) and August Pfluger (R-TX) have introduced legislation to prevent President Joe Biden from taking Federal Air Marshals off domestic commercial flights to deploy them to the United States-Mexico border, often to escort migrants into the U.S.

On Monday, Hinson and Pfluger filed the “No FAMS at the Border Act” to prohibit Biden from deploying air marshals to the southern border unless the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) certifies to Congress that there is a “crisis” at the border.

Hinson said in a statement:

The Biden administration’s decision to divert an unprecedented number of Federal Air Marshals from their primary duty of ensuring the safety of Americans on commercial flights to perform administrative functions at the southern border is unjustifiable and has left a concerning void in our aviation security. There haven’t been this many flights unguarded by an air marshal since before 9/11. Instead of leaving Americans unprotected in the skies, Biden should enforce our current immigration laws to secure the border. Our bill will prevent Secretary Mayorkas from dodging accountability, perpetuating the border crisis, and making Americans less safe not only in their daily lives but on flights, too. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, in July 2022, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden’s DHS had deployed air marshals to the border for the sole purpose of escorting migrants from processing facilities to Border Patrol custody before their release into American communities.

“The primary duty of Federal Air Marshals is to protect passengers aboard commercial aircraft—not process more illegal aliens into the country,” Pfluger said:

The concerning trend of increased deployments of air marshals to the border since President Biden took office jeopardizes flight security. The President should enforce the laws already on the books to end the crisis at the border instead of diverting essential security officials away from their crucial roles. [Emphasis added]

In 2023, just before Thanksgiving, Air Marshal National Council Director Sonya LaBosco warned that the Biden administration had “depleted” resources for U.S. flights by stationing air marshals at the border or having them follow individuals the federal government associates with the January 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol building.

“Right now, on most flights, you’re not going to have air marshals,” LaBosco said.

In late 2022, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) revealed that he had gotten word that air marshals had been taken off U.S. flights and assigned to conduct welfare checks on migrants as well as perform janitorial work at the border.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has introduced identical legislation in the Senate, saying that the “decision to take air marshals off flights and deploy them to the border may be putting the traveling public at risk.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.