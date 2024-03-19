Exclusive — Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno: ‘We Have to Restore the Middle Class’

It is essential to “restore the middle class” in America, which has been sold out by the political elites, U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Moreno briefly spoke about Ohio having the reputation of a purple state — even voting for former President Barack Obama two times.

Yet, it swung for former President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020. He said this shift was largely due to the working class getting “ripped off by our political elites,” who diminished their great manufacturing towns by selling out to China and Mexico.

“And these towns collapsed and so they see what’s going on. They see leaders that put the interests of foreign countries ahead of the interests of Americans. They see themselves getting crushed by inflation, and yet we’re spending billions of dollars housing and feeding illegal immigrants,” Moreno said.

“They know that the Trump agenda is the right agenda, to put America first. They’re sick of Democrats. They are also sick of swamp RINOs,” he said, identifying some of the main issues in the country, using his own background.

Moreno said he has seen this firsthand, as he build a small business which grew into a “great business.” He has watched people, including his father-in-law, work for U.S. manufacturing companies like U.S. Steel, which is now being sold to a foreign company.

“You drive through Lorain, Ohio, right next to my house, you go over to Youngstown, you see it visually. You see what once was these great communities. And it’s a shame that our leaders allowed that to happen. And we have to reverse course we have to reverse course very, very quickly,” he said, emphasizing the importance of breathing life into the middle class again.

LISTEN:

“We have to restore the middle class in this country. I came from a country, South American, where I was born. It was either the very wealthy or everybody else is poor. And the reality is, that doesn’t work. You need a thriving, growing middle class. That’s what always made America a different nation than the rest of the world,” Moreno said, warning that the middle class in America is currently “under siege.”

“What we see is a drive towards government dependency and a bunch of elites that sit in Martha’s Vineyard and cry, bemoan the poor plight of immigrants until they show up on their island and they are immediately kicked out,” Moreno added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.