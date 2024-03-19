Home Depot Founder Bernie Marcus Issues Battle Cry to GOP: Unite Behind Trump

Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus delivered a battle cry to the GOP on Tuesday, telling Republicans to step up and support former President Donald Trump in his bid to return to the White House. To do anything less is to court disaster “for the future of our democracy.”

Marcus made his plea in a commentary piece published online in Real Clear Politics.

The 94-year-old opened by stating he has spent many years on this earth but has never been so dismayed as he is now with President Joe Biden and the “the federal government using its enormous powers with contempt for the governed instead of with the consent of the governed as our founders envisioned.”

He made clear his vision of the future is bleak if Democrats remain with their octogenarian having his hands on the levers of power, writing:

Fundamental change in America is occurring by executive order or the force of the government’s police powers instead of through the legislative process required by the Constitution. From this, I fear that free market capitalism may be replaced by big government socialism. I also fear the erosion of our rights and freedoms, including parental rights, freedom of speech and religion, and due process. In the past, I always had the confidence that a president who was a threat to democracy could be voted out of office in the next election. I am no longer that confident today. My lack of confidence is because the media today is not the watchdog over government that our Founders intended it to be. It is instead the lapdog of government, shielding the public from the entire truth about the policies and actions of the current administration.

Marcus, a noted philanthropist and co-founder of Job Creators Network, used the opinion piece to highlight the manifest failures of the Biden administration and the fact legacy media outlets refuse to challenge him or his supporters.

He went further by attacking direct policy failures such as the porous southern border, “The Biden administration’s policies invited an invasion along our southern border by millions of unvetted people, compromised national security, allowed crime to spin out of control in our streets, forced middle-class Americans to raid their retirement funds to put food on their tables, and divided America more than at any time in our history since the Civil War. Joe Biden has fulfilled Barack Obama’s promise to ‘transform’ America. This is not a welcome transformation, as confirmed by Biden’s dismal job approval ratings.”

Ultimately Marcus says the world sees Donald Trump as a strong leader, a man whose policies and the projection of his and America’s strength “kept the country out of any new foreign conflicts. It is essential to our national security that America’s enemies fear our president.”

“America is worth saving!” the essay finished. The way to do that is for the “different factions of the Republican Party” to unite behind Trump and participate fully in the 2024 presidential election.

“Put another way, no one should sit out the presidential election or withhold their financial support to our nominee,” Marcus declared.

