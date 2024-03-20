Sanctuary Cities Helped Keep Thrice Deported MS-13 Gang Member in U.S.

An MS-13 Gang member, previously deported three times, with a long criminal record was repeatedly shielded from federal immigration enforcement thanks to the sanctuary jurisdictions of Prince George’s County, Maryland and Washington, DC.

The 36-year-old Salvadoran national has a documented record with the violent MS-13 Gang, had been arrested in the United States on 17 separate occasions dating back to December 2005, and was deported three times by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents before returning to the U.S. again, likely after illegally crossing the southern border for a fourth time.

From January 2012 through this year, the gang member has been convicted seven times of crimes such as theft, burglary, and destruction of property.

“This Salvadoran gang member has made a habit out of breaking American laws,” ICE official Darius Reeves said. “He has proven time and again to pose a significant threat to the residents of Maryland communities.”

The violent MS-13 gang, based in El Salvador, has murdered more than 65 residents in Long Island, New York, since 2009. https://t.co/g8nHmfBPmz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 27, 2023

Prince George’s County police arrested the gang member eight times, Baltimore police arrested him three times, U.S. Marshals in Washington, DC, arrested him twice, police in Hyattsville, Maryland arrested him once, police in North Carolina arrested him once, and police in Washington, DC, arrested him once.

On nine occasions, ICE agents filed a detainer against the gang member so they could take custody of him. Prince George’s County law enforcement declined to honor these ICE detainers a total of five times, instead freeing the gang member back into the community.

Similarly, police in Washington, DC, refused to honor the ICE detainer against the gang member and freed him instead.

MS-13 gang members, released into the United States by federal officials, are among five illegal aliens charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy in Frederick County, Maryland. https://t.co/cuDVh2I90H — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 1, 2023

Most recently, when sanctuary cities refused to honor an ICE detainer against the gang member, ICE agents in the Baltimore area sought to arrest him at his residence in Hyattsville but he evaded agents. At a later date, he was arrested by ICE agents.

The gang member remains in federal custody while awaiting conviction for illegally re-entering the U.S. and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.