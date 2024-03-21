The massive shift in the political landscape — moving from Democrat to Republican — in the state of Michigan can be attributed directly to President Joe Biden’s policies, Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Mike Rogers said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“The most expensive vehicle now to operate in the state of Michigan and 2024 is your grocery cart,” Rogers explained, citing an almost $1,000 increase since Biden’s been elected for everything “from your bread and your eggs and your cheese.”

Overall, this shift, he said, is due to rising economic concerns which have continued to elevate under Biden’s administration.

“For your gasoline and gas again is spiking up by the way and this is all bad policies by Biden,” he said, also pointing to how the southern border crisis is affecting Michigan despite it not being a southern border state.

“When you look at the southern border, crime has come to Michigan. There is no southern border. We’re on the border of Canada, and our problems are coming from the southern border. We have criminal cartel gangs operating in Michigan from Chile, doing these really high-end sophisticated burglaries using jamming gear,” he said.

“They can even jam police radios, but we had a 14 year old assaulted by an illegal immigrant my home county [which] was not known for its crime rate. It is, all the things that we talked about often are washing into middle class families all across Michigan, and they’re finally saying oh my lord, enough is enough,” Rogers said, noting that this is a prime opportunity because there is such a clear contrast between Trump’s presidency and Biden’s.

“How often do you get an opportunity to say ok, under President Trump, my 401k was bigger, my gas prices were lower. I had more income to spend on other things other than food. My neighborhood was safe,” he said, pointing out the stark contrast.

“And then you go to the Biden years and see all of that change. And now you get to say ok, now you get to choose between two of these … I think that’s what you see changing across the landscape,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.