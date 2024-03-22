Exclusive – Documentary on General Mike Flynn to Expose Deep-State Plot to Crush Trump

A documentary on Gen. Mike Flynn, former President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, will pop in late April featuring in-depth interviews with Flynn, Tucker Carlson, and more.

The documentary, titled Flynn: Deliver the Truth Whatever the Cost, will come out on various platforms in late April.

The documentary’s trailer, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News ahead of its public release, includes a snippet of a Flynn interview for the film and viewers can hear Carlson — the former Fox News host who now runs the Tucker Carlson Network where he produces major shows and conducts massive interviews — making it clear that when Trump hired Flynn he was the “most dangerous” person to the deep state. That, Carlson says in the trailer, is because Flynn “knew exactly how the system worked, he knew exactly what the intel world had been up to, and he understood its funding.”

Watch the trailer:

“They had to get rid of Flynn,” Carlson adds.

Flynn, of course, joined Trump’s White House as the top official on national security matters — the National Security Advisor — after the billionaire shocked the world when he won the 2016 presidential election. Flynn had been the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for two years during former President Barack Obama’s administration. He was a U.S. Army Lieutenant General, and when Obama pushed him out of his administration he gravitated to Trump and joined Trump who was then running for president on the campaign trail and began speaking out loudly against Democrats’ policies. Flynn’s book in 2016, the Field of Fight, was critical reading to understand the major national security issues of the day in the battle against radical Islamic terrorism. In that time period, of course, the Islamic State — or ISIS — had taken over significant territory in the Middle East and Flynn was one of the few officials in the national security arena who would tell Obama he was wrong and that ISIS could be defeated. Of course, Trump went on to swiftly and quickly destroy ISIS.

When he entered the White House and joined Trump’s administration, Flynn was under assault from the outset by deep-state actors. Flynn was actually the first casualty of what would become many from deep-state inflicted attacks on Trump’s presidency. When Flynn went down at the very beginning of Trump’s presidency, in February 2017, many who were aligned with the America First movement that Trump led believed things would only go downhill from there. They were not wrong.

“There’s a moment I just felt like I was drowning,” Flynn says in the trailer. “So I’m in there with all these other political appointees. They’re all supposed to go in there and tell what they believe to be the truth. What they did was they took my assessment and they wanted me to change it. I was like, ‘I’m not changing it.’”

The interest in the Flynn documentary is already exploding online. For weeks now, it has been the number one DVD bestseller on Amazon — before the filmmakers did any major promotion or interviews — ahead of Hollywood blockbusters such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom or Oppenheimer. Flynn, a Scott Wiper production, is produced by Aquidneck Island Productions, LLC. The executive producers are Flynn and Victor Mellor.

Flynn will join Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel at 10 a.m. Eastern this weekend for his first interview about the documentary.

Flynn will also be doing a live tour beginning in April promoting the film, and details for that and for preordering it are available on the film’s website.

In another teaser for the documentary, Flynn talks about if he has any regrets and says he does not.

“Is there any regrets you have in life?” Flynn asks. “I should sit here and say, ‘yeah, I got a lot of them. I got a lot of regrets.’ But when I look back on my life and I understand the lives that were lost, I mean, I’m sitting here with you and I can tell my story.”

Watch:

The film features in-depth interviews with Flynn himself, Flynn’s family members, top journalists such as Lee Smith, and the former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who is now the head of Trump’s social media platform Truth Social. Carlson is featured heavily in the film too.

“There was deep corruption, and Flynn was the first person I knew personally who was the recipient of that — I mean, how can you take out General Flynn?” Carlson says in another documentary clip obtained by Breitbart News. “He spent his life in the U.S. Army, he ascended to the top levels, how can you take him out? Is the system really so corrupt that you can take that guy out and destroy his life and try to send him to prison? That was hard for me to believe.”

Watch:

A summary of the film, provided by the filmmakers to Breitbart News, says the documentary “delves deep into the life and trials of General Michael T. Flynn.”

“This film takes the audience on a journey through the remarkable career of General Flynn, beginning with his commendable rise through the ranks of the United States military. As a highly respected intelligence officer and a three-star general, General Flynn’s career was marked by his dedication to his country and his exceptional leadership skills,” the summary continues. “However, the heart of this story lies in the tumultuous period following his appointment as the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States. The documentary exposes the intricate web of political intrigue and the severe persecution General Flynn faced after exposing deep-seated corruption within the corridors of power. It provides an insider’s view of the challenges and controversies that surrounded General Flynn during this critical period of American politics. Through a series of in-depth interviews with Flynn himself, his family members, colleagues, legal experts, and political commentators, the film paints a comprehensive picture of the man behind the headlines.”