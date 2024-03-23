On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and announced three quarters of a billion dollars being dedicated to securing more red flag laws.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school is the site of the February 14, 2018, tragedy in which an attacker with a legally purchased firearm shot and killed 17 people.

UPI reported that Harris made two announcements after touring the part of the school in which the attack occurred.

The first announcement was that the Biden Administration is creating a National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center and funding it with $750 million.

The second announcement was directed to state legislatures, urging them to use the federal monies to secure red flag laws. Harris said:P

Red flag laws are simply designed to allow communities a vehicle through which they can share, and have somewhere to share it, information about the concern about the potential danger or the crying out for help of an individual and then let’s give it to them before tragedy occurs. Part of why I am here today is to challenge every state to pass a red flag law.

Harris did not mention that California adopted a red flag law in 2014, according to Giffords. However, FBI data showed that California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.