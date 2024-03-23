Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Battleground Districts

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in battleground districts, a recent Cygnal Poll found.

The survey examined likely general election voters across the nation in battleground districts, which includes districts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and more.

According to the survey, Trump leads Biden in a head-to-head matchup in the battleground district poll, 47.2 percent to Biden’s 44.8 percent — a difference of 2.4 percentage points. That reflects an increase for Trump over the last few months. In January, Trump led Biden 44.8 percent to Biden’s 44.2 percent — a difference of .6 percent.

Further, the survey also found Trump leading in a generic scenario when Biden is replaced with “a Democrat other than Joe Biden.” In that instance, Trump leads the generic Democrat by 2.1 points.

U.S. House of Representatives

When independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is thrown into the mix with Trump and Biden, Trump’s lead expands to 3.9 percent. Trump garners 41.7 percent support, followed by 37.8 percent for Biden and 13.2 percent for RFK Jr. Another 7.3 percent remain undecided.

The survey also shows battleground district voters taking issue with Biden, as his approval rating is underwater. Most, 56.5 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 37.2 percent approve. Part of that could coincide with what voters in these districts view as the top priority in the country: Border security and immigration — an issue that has plagued the Biden administration.

A plurality now say border security and illegal immigration is the top priority, followed by 22.6 percent who said it is inflation and the cost of living.

The survey was taken March 5-7, 2024, among 1,500 likely general election voters. It has a +/- 2.45 percent margin of error.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily this week, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said it is “obvious” that Biden and Democrats are destroying the country.”

“We must provide an effective counter to the ideology and policies of the radical left that are destroying this country,” Johnson said, adding that the “Democratic Party now is the radical left.” The Wisconsin senator said:

I mean, again, 6, 7, 8 million people from this country, we don’t know who they are, military age men, possibly sleeper cells. … High inflation, this massive deficit spending … the war on fossil fuels, the weakness we show internationally, which has caused our adversaries to act. It’s destroying America, the division they’re sowing.

“They’re dividing this country under identity politics, Critical Race Theory, transgenderism,” Johnson continued. “They’re purposely dividing this country.”