Donald Trump: ‘It Will Be My Honor to Post’ $175M Bond

Former President Donald Trump vowed to post an adjusted bond amount of $175 million within ten days, according to a court ruling on Monday — while decrying the court cases against him as “election interference.”

The new bond amount of $175 million is far less than Judge Arthur Engoron’s order required Trump to post.

The five-panel New York appeals court ruled Trump could post a bond “in the amount of $175 million” to cover the judgment. The court also delayed enforcement of the $464 million judgment by ten days. The order also means Trump can still operate a business in New York and obtain loans from New York financial institutions, CNN reported.

Trump, appearing in New York for a separate court case, told reporters that he would comply with Monday’s ruling.

“I greatly respect the decision of the Appellate Division, and I’ll post either $175 million in cash or bond for security, whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 days,” Trump said, “and I thank the Appellate Division for acting quickly, but Judge Engoron is a disgrace to this country and this should not be allowed to happen.”

“It will be my honor to post [the bond],” he continued:

“This is all about election interference. This is all Biden-run … meaning Biden and his thugs because I don’t know if he knows he’s alive,” Trump added during a second statement to reporters. Biden “can’t win an election because of the borders, because of energy prices, because of inflation, because of Afghanistan,” he said, “So what they do is they do election interference”:

“The $464 million judgment — plus interest — against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands,” a spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud,” the statement added. “The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization.”

