Media: Trump Wins ‘Crucial,’ ‘Unexpected’ Victory in Bond Ruling

Former President Donald Trump won a “crucial” and “unexpected” victory in Monday’s critical bond ruling, which came on a day the court does not generally issue rulings, the establishment media reported.

A five-panel New York appeals court ruled Trump could post a bond “in the amount of $175 million” to cover the judgment. The court also delayed enforcement of the $464 million judgment by ten days.

“It is ordered that the motion is granted to the extent of staying enforcement of those portions of the Judgment (1) ordering disgorgement to the Attorney General of $464,576,230.62, conditioned on defendants-appellants posting, within ten (10) days of the date of this order, an undertaking in the amount of $175 million dollars,” the judges wrote in the order.

If Trump was unable to post bond, New York Attorney General Letitia James intended to enforce the judgment.

“That is likely doable and avoids the cliff drop set up by Engoron and James,” the New York Times reacted to the news. “The ruling by a five-judge panel of appellate court judges was a crucial and unexpected victory for the former president, potentially staving off a looming financial disaster.”

Two people with knowledge of his finances told several media outlets that Trump should be able to post bond by then. “We got what we wanted,” a source told ABC News.

A spokesperson for the New York attorney general said in a statement that “[t]he $464 million judgment — plus interest — against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands.”