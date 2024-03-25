‘Partisan Hacks’: Conservatives React to Trump Bond Ruling

Hannah Bleau Knudsen

Conservatives on Monday reacted to the last-minute bond ruling issued by a New York appeals court in connection with former President Donald Trump’s civil trial, concluding that it just goes to show how Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James are “partisan hacks.”

On Monday, the state appeals court said it would pause the $464 million judgment against Trump, lowering his bond to $175 million. Trump said on Truth Social that he would abide by the decision of the appeals court and blasted Engoron and James, noting that their credibility “has been shattered.”

Justice Arthur Engoron presides over the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump at New York State Supreme Court on November 06, 2023, in New York City. (Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty)

“We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash,” Trump said.

“This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million,” Trump continued, proclaiming his innocence.

“I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THANK YOU!” he added:

The ruling garnered numerous reactions across the political sphere as some, such as Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, pointed out that this just goes to show how “partisan” these people are.

“Today’s bond ruling showed just how much Judge Engoron and Tish James are partisan hacks,” Lake wrote.

“$175 million is still TOO HIGH, President Trump built a great company that employed thousands and made banks millions,” she continued, adding, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

“BREAKING: Trump’s New York “fraud” trial bond lowered to $175 million in a partial stay at the 11th hour,” Charlie Kirk said, adding that this is “Still a disgrace to the ‘justice system.'”

“The Trump civil court bond has been dropped to $175 million. He stands to make $3 billion today when Truth Social goes public. Not too bad of a day so far for Trump,” Clay Travis remarked.

“Biden has no campaign strategy other than having his corrupt DOJ persecute President Trump,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a post.

“And now, the appeals court is reigning in Engoron’s baseless ruling. But make no mistake, $175 million is still outrageous for a ‘fraud’ case where there was no fraud,” she added as other weighed in.

Speaking to reporters after the ruling, Trump said, “I thank the Appellate Division for acting quickly, but Judge Engoron is a disgrace to this country, and this should not be allowed to happen.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

