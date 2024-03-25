A majority of U.S. voters “have doubts” about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness ahead of the November presidential election, a new Harvard-Harris Poll found.

Out of 2,111 registered voters polled between March 20-21, 2024, 57 percent said, “I have doubts about his fitness” when asked if they believe Biden is fit to serve as president of the United States. In contrast, 43 percent believe “he is mentally fit.”

By political affiliation, 27 percent of Democrats, 85 percent of Republicans, and 61 percent of independents/others say they have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness. Only 15 percent of Republicans and 39 percent of independents say Biden is mentally fit, as do 73 percent of Democrats.

WATCH: GET IT TOGETHER, JOE! Biden Appears Confused During Veterans Day Ceremony

C-SPAN

Respondents were also asked, “Do you think Joe Biden is showing he is too old to be President or do you think he is showing he is fit to be president?”

Sixty-three percent say Biden is “showing he is too old,” while 37 percent say he is “showing he is fit to be president.”

Thirty-seven percent of Democrats say Biden is showing he is too old, along with 89 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents. A majority of Democrats (63 percent) contend Biden is fit, while only 11 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of independents say the same.

VIGOR: Biden almost trips (twice) as he boards Air Force One — despite using the short stairs to avoid tripping pic.twitter.com/CkoLnwLV2q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2024

Joe Biden slips coming down the SHORT STAIRS. He was holding onto the railing for dear life. This comes only hours after left-wing rag Axios reported that his staffers are terrified he will fall again. pic.twitter.com/h74OLCatVY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 26, 2023

Respondents were then asked, “Do President Biden’s public appearances give credibility to the fears about his age and memory or are his public appearances just fine?”

Sixty-three percent of U.S. voters say his appearances “give credibility to the fears,” while 37 percent say his “public appearances are just fine.”

Eighty-three percent of Republicans and 61 percent of independents say Biden’s behavior in public appearances is concerning, as do 45 percent of Democrats.

A majority of Democrats (55 percent), 39 percent of independents, and 17 percent of Republicans say Biden’s public appearances are “just fine.”

WATCH — Super Cut: Biden Squeezes, Grabs, Rubs & Sniffs

A strong majority of U.S. voters (61 percent) also say Biden’s “public lapses” are becoming “more frequent,” while 39 percent say his lapses are “less frequent.”

Forty-five percent of Democrats also agree that Biden’s public lapses have become more frequent, as do 77 percent of GOP voters and 61 percent of independents. Fifty-five percent of Democrats, 23 percent of Republicans, and 39 percent of independents say they are less frequent.

Respondents were also asked, “Is electing a President who raises questions about age, failing memory or lapsed concentration potentially dangerous for the country or are such fears being overblown politically?”

Sixty percent say such a president is “dangerous” to the United States, while 40 percent say “fears are overblown politically.”

More than a third of voters (36 percent) from Biden’s own party say such a president is “dangerous,” as do 84 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of independents. Sixty-four percent of Democrats say fears are being overblown, as do 40 percent of independents and 16 percent of GOP voters.