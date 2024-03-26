A Venezuelan gang member, released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is now accused of carrying out a drive-by shooting in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois.

Adelvis Rodriguez-Carmona, a 29-year-old illegal alien associated with Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang, was first encountered along the United States-Mexico border in July 2022 near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Rodriguez-Carmona was put into deportation proceedings and released on an order of recognizance, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). On July 7, 2023, a federal judge issued Rodriguez-Carmona a final deportation order after he failed to appear in immigration court.

Then, on Feb. 24, police in Cicero, Illinois, arrested Rodriguez-Carmona and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no firearms identification card, driving without a license or insurance, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, after he allegedly carried out a drive-by shooting in the Little Italy neighborhood of Chicago.

Thanks to Chicago’s sanctuary policy, which shields criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration law, Rodriguez-Carmona was released from jail rather than being turned over to ICE agents.

Earlier this month, on March 11, ICE agents arrested Rodriguez-Carmona at his residence. He is now being held at a detention facility in Juneau, Wisconsin, pending deportation from the U.S.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reports that Rodriguez–Carmona is unlikely to be deported to Venezuela, as the country refuses to accept its nationals back. Instead, he is likely to remain in ICE custody for some time.

“This Venezuelan noncitizen represented a significant threat to the residents of our communities,” ICE’s Raymond Hernandez said. “Not only is he a validated member of a transnational street gang, but he also displayed a willingness to unlawfully discharge a firearm in public.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.