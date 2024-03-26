New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed $2.4 billion in spending for migrants in her latest budget proposal, along with plans to spur residential development in a state with some of the highest rent and home prices in the country.

Hochul released her budget proposal on Tuesday to address the pressures facing the Empire State, one of which is Joe Biden’s continuing migrant crisis.

The Democrat suggested an additional $2.4 billion for migrant care in addition to the $1.9 billion the state spent in 2023, according to Politico.

A large portion of the new spending is targeted for New York City. Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams apparently agreed to spend $1.1 billion for the illegal border crossers that have flocked to the Big Apple.

Hochul also announced plans to spur more residential construction, saying in her budget speech, “We still need an effective statewide approach to encourage new construction.”

“We saw in every other state that met the challenge of building more housing — it took decades. But I approach this crisis with a sense of urgency,” Hochul said, according to another Politico report.

Meanwhile, New York City leads the nation with the highest rent prices in the country, according to a Zumper report.

Indeed, the city has higher rent by nearly $1,000 a month compared to the second highest city.

According to the report, the rent in New York City is $4,040 a month. The next closest is $3,220 for rent in Jersey City, New Jersey.

From there the rest of the top five includes Boston, which rings in at $3,000; San Francisco at $2,950,;and Miami, Florida at $2,690.

Yet, even as rent prices have made New York the highest in the nation, Hochul is proposing an increase on taxation on things like vacation rentals and hotel stays.

On Tuesday, commentator Howie Carr posted a long list of freebies that the state is handing to illegals. His list is extensive and includes costs for housing, food, clothing, rent, and many more expenditures.

Carr’s list includes $150 per day for each illegal staying in a free hotel room, $64 per day in meal costs per person, free medical care, dry cleaning, housekeeping, free Ipads, cell phones, chargers, clothing, diapers, baby supplies, car seats, education, legal services, and many, many other line items.

Hochul is suffering from a transparency problem, though. The questions over where all the money is going is a serious one. Recently, the Boston Herald asked the state to supply a full accounting of where all the money is going.

