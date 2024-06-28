Biden’s Disastrous Debate Night Casts Dark Cloud over Kamala Harris’s Hollywood Fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to hold a gay pride-themed Hollywood fundraiser on Saturday, just two days after Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance that has Democrat leaders and donors scrambling, with many calling for his replacement on the presidential ticket.

The Hollywood shindig will feature entertainment industry bundlers including Rob Reiner and CAA honcho Kevin Huvane, as well as celebrities like Wicked actress Idina Menzel and The Simpsons star Yeardley Smith, according to a Deadline report. The fundraiser is being co-hosted by HRC — the scandal-plagued, radical LGBTQ lobbying group.

Kamala Harris will have her work cut out for her on the heels of Biden’s embarrassing debate performance that saw the president malfunction several times, including one shocking moment when Biden appeared to completely shut down before jolting himself awake and randomly exclaiming, “We finally beat Medicare.”

Biden’s pitiful showing during the debate has Democrat donors in a panic.

“This is terrible. Worse than I thought was possible. Everyone I’m speaking with thinks Biden should drop out,” one unnamed donor told CNBC.

“Disaster,” said another.

“Game over,” a longtime Democratic campaign advisor reportedly said.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

As Breitbart News reported. Kamala Harris performed diaper duty for her 81-year-old boss following Thursday’s debate.

“Let us not decide the outcome of who’s going to be president of the United States based on a 90-minute debate,” she told ABC News.

Like Biden, Kamala Harris is deeply unpopular with voters, with a recent Politico / Morning Consult poll showing the majority of Americans believe she wouldn’t make a good president.

