Biden Campaign Co-Chair on if Biden Is Like What We Saw in Debate: ‘His Cognitive Capabilities Are as Good as Ever’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) dodged on if President Joe Biden is like the person we saw on the debate stage on Thursday, but stated that “he is sharp and engaged, his cognitive capabilities are as good as ever.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Senator, you mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris, she, repeatedly, last night, dodged Anderson Cooper’s questions about whether the Biden we saw in the debate is who he is every day. What’s your answer to that? Because you know him well.”

Coons responded, “I do. And I was just in Europe for a few days where the G7 Summit was held in Italy. Leaders from across Europe who’ve met with him and worked with him, say the same thing that I’ll tell you from working with him and meeting with him, he is sharp and engaged, his cognitive capabilities are as good as ever. Yes, his gait has a little bit of a shuffle to it. Sometimes he speaks a little softly. But his abilities for leadership, for surrounding himself with outstanding people, and making the right choice for the American people, that is undimmed. And, frankly, his record is one of the strongest of any president in my lifetime.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett