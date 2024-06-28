Former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon will report to prison by Monday, July 1, after the Supreme Court denied a request for him to stay out of jail pending the outcome of his appeal.

The Supreme Court issued a one-sentence denial, saying merely that Bannon’s “application for release pending appeal” was denied.

Bannon, the host of the War Room podcast, sent an emergency appeal to delay his prison sentence for defying a subpoena from the Democrat-run January 6 Select Committee that was created to investigate the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The emergency appeal had been addressed to Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles these types of requests from courts in Washington, D.C.

“The application for release pending appeal presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the Supreme Court wrote.

Before being hired to work as the CEO of the Trump campaign in August 2016, Bannon served as the executive chairman of Breitbart News. Bannon went on to join the Trump administration as a chief strategist and left in August 2017, later rejoining Breitbart News until his departure in early 2018.

Bannon was convicted by a jury in October 2022 and sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee. This was placed on hold as Bannon sought an appeal regarding the decision.

In May, an appeals court upheld Bannon’s conviction from 2022.

Bannon will be the second official from the Trump administration to serve a four-month prison sentence. Former White House adviser Peter Navarro reported to prison in March to begin his four-month sentence after he was held in contempt for defying a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee.

In an interview with conservative journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson, Bannon said he did not “fear going to prison” and having to serve time as a “political prisoner.”