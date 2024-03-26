A previously deported illegal alien is now accused of murdering 25-year-old Ruby Garcia in Kent County, Michigan.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting death of Ruby Garcia.

According to police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a Kent County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant found Garcia dead on March 22 with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of U.S. Highway 131.

On March 24, Ortiz-Vite was taken into custody by police. At the time of his arrest, he had a firearm in his possession and allegedly admitted to shooting Garcia with the firearm, which he said he had purchased illegally.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed that Ortiz-Vite is an illegal alien who was previously deported to Mexico from the United States in 2020.

Ortiz-Vite has also been arraigned on charges dating back to 2020 and had a bench warrant issued that year after he failed to appear in court on charges of drunk driving and driving with a suspended license. He had other run-ins with the law in 2017 and 2018.

Ortiz-Vite remains in the Kent County Correctional Facility without bail and is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

