Previously Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering 25-Year-Old Ruby Garcia

Michigan Dept. of Corrections/Facebook
Michigan Dept. of Corrections/Facebook
John Binder

A previously deported illegal alien is now accused of murdering 25-year-old Ruby Garcia in Kent County, Michigan.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting death of Ruby Garcia.

According to police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a Kent County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant found Garcia dead on March 22 with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of U.S. Highway 131.

Ruby Garcia (Photo via Facebook)

On March 24, Ortiz-Vite was taken into custody by police. At the time of his arrest, he had a firearm in his possession and allegedly admitted to shooting Garcia with the firearm, which he said he had purchased illegally.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed that Ortiz-Vite is an illegal alien who was previously deported to Mexico from the United States in 2020.

Ortiz-Vite has also been arraigned on charges dating back to 2020 and had a bench warrant issued that year after he failed to appear in court on charges of drunk driving and driving with a suspended license. He had other run-ins with the law in 2017 and 2018.

Ortiz-Vite remains in the Kent County Correctional Facility without bail and is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

