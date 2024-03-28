Poll: Half Say They Are Actively ‘Struggling’ in Biden’s Economy

A majority of likely general election voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance, and half are actively “struggling” in Biden’s economy, the March survey from McLaughlin & Associates found.

Respondents gave Biden a negative job rating, as 56 percent disapprove of his job performance, compared to 42 percent who approve. Of the 56 percent who disapprove, 40 percent do so “strongly.” Biden is also completely underwater among independents, as 58 percent disapprove of his job performance compared to 37 percent who approve.

Most, 55 percent, also have an unfavorable view of Biden, coopered to 42 percent who have a favorable view. Once again, most independents, 57 percent, have an unfavorable view of Biden as well.

A plurality, 46 percent, have an unfavorable view of “Bidenomics,” and more voters view Biden’s economic policies as “big government socialism” — 43 percent — rather than “free market capitalism” — 35 percent. Notably, 44 percent of independents view Biden’s economic policies as socialism compared to 30 percent who view them as capitalism. This is significant, as voters largely view the economic issues as the most important, according to the survey’s results.

The survey also asked:

Which of the following best describes how inflation and higher costs have impacted your personal and household

financial situation?

1) With inflation and higher prices, we are struggling to keep up and afford basic necessities.

2) We are not struggling but inflation and higher prices have had a significant impact on our finances and spending.

3) Despite inflation and higher prices, we are still able to afford our normal spending without cutting back.

Overall, 83 percent said they have been impacted by inflation in Biden’s America. Of those, 50 percent said they are actively “struggling to keep up and afford basic necessities.” Only 17 percent said they have seen no change in their personal situation.

A majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents also said they have been impacted by Biden’s inflation, but that includes 41 percent of Democrats, 57 percent of Republicans, and 53 percent of independents who said they are “struggling to keep up and afford basic necessities.”

The survey was taken March 9-14 among 1,000 likely general election voters.

The Biden White House thinks “the economy is performing exceptionally well.” Seriously. They said that. Out loud. https://t.co/nmAUqadWZJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 7, 2023

Speaking to Breitbart News exclusively last week, former President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for president, warned that the country is in “deep trouble” as “lunatic” Biden is in charge of the country for another seven months, pointing to the economic crisis.

“This country is in deep trouble,” Trump said. “We’ve never been in trouble like this. We’re in more trouble because [Vladimir] Putin doesn’t respect us. Ukraine never would have happened with Russia. Israel never would have been invaded.”

“We wouldn’t have inflation, because it was all caused by energy,” Trump continued. “Day one it was caused by energy. I think we’re in massive trouble as a country. We have a little more than seven months until the election, and that sounds like a short time, but that’s an eternity for this lunatic to be running this country. If we don’t win… I think that November 5 is the most important day in the history of our country.”