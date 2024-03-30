Exclusive — Trump Camp: Biden Must Apologize to Christians After Declaring Easter Sunday ‘Trans Day,’ Banning Kids from Religious Egg Designs at WH

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is lighting up Democrat Joe Biden and the White House for the president’s “appalling and insulting” behavior towards Christians on Easter.

“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and declared Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility,’” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Breitbart News on Saturday. “Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

The Trump campaign’s move here comes after Biden issued an official proclamation as president of the United States on Good Friday declaring that Easter Sunday this year will be “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“We honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” Biden said in the proclamation.

In addition to that, Biden and his White House have now banned children from submitting “overtly religious” artwork at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The annual event is normally nonpartisan and not controversial, but Biden and his radical leftist White House employees have got their agenda infiltrating even this yearly tradition.

The event, hosted by First Lady Jill Biden, sent out a flyer to participants barring children from submitting any Easter eggs from containing religious content on their designs. “The Submission must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements,” the flyer stated.

These latest developments come after Biden previously skipped a wake of a slain New York City Police Department officer, Jonathan Diller, to instead hold an all-hands-on-deck desperate fundraiser with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in New York. Trump actually went to Officer Diller’s wake, and afterwards delivered brief remarks in which he noted that the nation needs to see law and order restored after Biden and his Democrat allies have gutted police protection nationwide the past few years. The Trump campaign similarly ripped Biden over the mistake he made.

Biden came straight out of that ritzy fundraiser hosted by actress Mindy Kaling—on the stage of which late night comedian Stephen Colbert interviewed him, and at which several elitist entertainers like Lizzo and Queen Latifah performed—to issuing this official proclamation on Friday declaring that Easter Sunday this year will be the new national “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

These overt cultural missteps by the Biden team—this stuff over Easter, and on Thursday over law enforcement—provide major contrast opportunities for the Trump campaign, which has been seizing them to show America how much better it was under Trump than it is under Biden and how much better it will be if Trump comes back.