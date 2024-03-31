Pro-Palestinian Protesters Chain Selves to Gangway of USNS Harvey Milk in San Francisco

USNS Harvey Milk
Justin Sullivan/Getty
Paul Bois

A cadre of pro-Palestinian protesters chained themselves to the USNS Harvey Milk gangway in San Francisco, believing the ship would be delivering weapons to Israel.

“The group gathered to protest the Friday morning ceremony celebrating the ship and its namesake at Pier 30/32 attended by U.S. House Emerita Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with other local and military officials,” noted CBS News.

“The Arab Resource and Organizing Center was one of the groups that set up the protest and claimed that the ship was bound for Gaza to support Israel’s military effort,” it added. “The group stood in the rain outside the fence set up along the perimeter when some protesters scaled the fence and made their way to the ship.”

Police were on the scene to monitor “observed crimes being committed” and later confirmed that 10 adult females and four adult males were arrested for the charges of trespassing. . Bolt cutters were used to remove the chains that protesters used to attach themselves to the gangway.

Video of the protests went viral on social media.

