A cadre of pro-Palestinian protesters chained themselves to the USNS Harvey Milk gangway in San Francisco, believing the ship would be delivering weapons to Israel.

“The group gathered to protest the Friday morning ceremony celebrating the ship and its namesake at Pier 30/32 attended by U.S. House Emerita Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with other local and military officials,” noted CBS News.

“The Arab Resource and Organizing Center was one of the groups that set up the protest and claimed that the ship was bound for Gaza to support Israel’s military effort,” it added. “The group stood in the rain outside the fence set up along the perimeter when some protesters scaled the fence and made their way to the ship.”

Police were on the scene to monitor “observed crimes being committed” and later confirmed that 10 adult females and four adult males were arrested for the charges of trespassing. . Bolt cutters were used to remove the chains that protesters used to attach themselves to the gangway.

Video of the protests went viral on social media.

Protest against the US military supply ship Harvey Milk has moved into street on Embarcadero, Pier 32 pic.twitter.com/ktOaAcPJQz — Trash Night Heron (@hyphy_republic) March 29, 2024

Now: severalprotesters locked to USNS Harvey Milk, reportedly on a supply mission to aid IDF's Gaza genocide. Protesters are locked to ship, hundreds supporting outside gates of Pier 32 https://t.co/YGRjKyFQ6J pic.twitter.com/GIdG63Xb8f — Trash Night Heron (@hyphy_republic) March 29, 2024

