Biden Bizarrely Denies Declaring Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

President Joe Biden reportedly denied declaring Easter Sunday the “Transgender Day of Visibility,” despite issuing a very clear proclamation on Good Friday, which stated in part, “I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Melanchthon Wegmann detailed the Q&A of Biden’s denial on Monday. According to Wegmann, Biden said, “I didn’t do that” and claimed that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who criticized Biden for making the proclamation, is “thoroughly uninformed”:

"I didn’t do that," Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday 'trans day of visibility." Asked about Speaker Johnson's claim otherwise, the president replied, "he’s thoroughly uninformed." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 1, 2024

Biden’s denial is blatantly false. On Good Friday, the White House issued a proclamation titled, “A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility, 2024.”

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” the proclamation reads in part. Further, it reads as a message written by Biden, with the frequent use of “I” and “my Administration”:

I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love.

“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back,” the proclamation reads before it is made clear that Biden declared March 31, Easter Sunday, as Transgender Day of Visibility [emphasis added]:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly deemed the Transgender Day of Visibility story misinformation, stating that Easter “happened to coincide with Transgender Visibility Day.”

Karine Jean-Pierre says it's "misinformation" that Biden declared Easter Sunday as "Transgender Day of Visibility." (She's lying) pic.twitter.com/1MrKrGRgzn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

It still remains entirely unclear how this is misinformation, however, given the proclamation and countless leftists who joined in on social media on Easter Sunday to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility:

As transgender Americans continue to face hate and harassment, it is more important than ever to stand with the trans community. On Trans Day of Visibility and every day, let us reaffirm our commitment to uplifting trans people and ensuring a future free of discrimination. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2024

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate transgender and nonbinary Americans. Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves. We see you. We stand with you. We won’t stop fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/pVPLDolpjk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 31, 2024

Upon hearing about the declaration, Speaker Mike Johnson, who Biden apparently believes is “thoroughly uninformed,” said, “The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

“Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’—is outrageous and abhorrent,” he said. “The American people are taking note”: