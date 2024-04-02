Alabama Man Accused of Hiding Fentanyl Pills in Easter Eggs

An Alabama man was arrested on April Fools’ Day for allegedly hiding fentanyl pills inside plastic Easter eggs, according to law enforcement.

Jamarious Dequan Qualls, 29, was arrested during a traffic stop at around 11:45 a.m. on South Hook Street in Tuscumbia, according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies spoke with the driver and received consent to search the vehicle. In the process, they identified Qualls as the passenger and found that he had misdemeanor warrants for his arrest in the city of Sheffield.

On April 1st at approximately 11:45 am, drug agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force conducted at traffic stop on… Posted by Colbert County Sheriff's Department on Monday, April 1, 2024

During his arrest, deputies allegedly discovered two plastic containers with 176 fentanyl pills inside and a plastic bag containing one ounce of “spice” synthetic cannabis, according to the sheriff’s office.

Qualls is facing charges for drug trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

He is being held in Colbert County Jail on a $150,000 bond.