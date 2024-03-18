Biden Campaign Hypes ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax in Ad

The Biden campaign released an ad Monday that features out-of-context remarks by former President Donald Trump about the “bloodbath” that will occur in the American auto industry if President Joe Biden wins reelection.

The ad is the Biden campaign’s latest effort to seize America First policy and spin it into an anti-Trump narrative.

“The Trump campaign can try to spin all they want, but the context is clear: their candidate has spent every moment since his first campaign encouraging and excusing political violence,” Biden campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika told Politico. “Repeatedly. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature of Donald Trump’s extremism. We take Trump at his word — and voters will too.”

The transcript of Trump’s statement exposes the Biden campaign’s narrative as inaccurate. Trump said:

If you’re listening, President Xi, and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal — those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. … It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.

Nevertheless, the Biden campaign’s ad cut relevant context to Trump’s comment about jobs and the American auto industry:



“The Fake News made a big deal out of the word ‘Bloodbath,’ knowing that it was about our shrinking auto manufacturing business, and the fact that they use the same name all the time. They are sooo bad!” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday.

