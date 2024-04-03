The FBI arrested a Loudon County, Virginia, couple early Thursday morning for entering the Capitol building three years ago on January 6, 2021, according to a recent interview of the couple.

Thomas Kasperek and his wife Dr. Daphne Kasperek told America First with Sebastian Gorka in an exclusive interview on Monday that the FBI came to their home around 6:00 a.m. in cars with flashing lights, pounded on the door, and yelled for them to come out with their hands up.

Thomas said he was up, but that Daphne was still sound asleep. He said he woke her up gently and told her to call his friend Richard Ryan, who was a co-plaintiff in a case related to an election integrity case they filed in November 2022 against Loudoun County’s Electoral Board and Board of Supervisors “based on concerns that the electric voting machines were made in China.” The case was dismissed January 6, 2023, according to LoudonNow.com.

Thomas meanwhile went to open the door.

“They opened the door and stuck an M-4 in my face. They were in full gear,” he told Gorka. “About six guys at the door with their guns drawn.”

He said he asked for a warrant, but they told him they would show it to him when they got downtown.

He said they put him in hand and ankle cuffs with chains and walked him down his driveway and down the street. The FBI also did the same to Daphne. “Never, ever had anything like this happened,” she said.

They were then taken downtown to the FBI field office, fingerprinted, swabbed for DNA, photographed, and then interrogated, they said.

Thomas said it was apparent that the FBI had been building a case against them for entering the Capitol three years ago.

They were then taken to the federal courthouse and handed over to U.S. marshals, who questioned them again separately, he said.

Thomas said they were charged with four misdemeanors — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; and demonstrating or picketing in any Capitol building.

Thomas said they were inside the Capitol building for 12 minutes.

Gorka responded, “This is a Gestapo. The political police have arrived in America. Thomas and Daphne Kasperek are the proof.”

