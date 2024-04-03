Ron DeSantis Blasts Biden Dumping Illegal Immigrants Across U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday blasted President Joe Biden and his administration for continuing dangerous immigration policies, including secretly dumping illegal immigrants around the United States without alerting local or state officials via a “humanitarian parole” program.

“First of all, it’s an illegal program. They’re bringing people in who don’t have a right to be in this country from foreign countries,” DeSantis said to applause.

According to Fox 25:

The Department of Homeland Security has instructed people to use the , part of the for those coming from countries like Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, in which they’re brought by plane into the United States.

“We saw this instance recently – someone that Biden flew into America ended up in Massachusetts, now was under charges for sexual assault against developmentally disabled 14 year-old-girl. Now, that is something that would have been prevented had they just followed the law,” DeSantis said, explaining that Florida has “been after them on this parole for a long time.”

“We’ve actually won in court, and it’s our hope that we’re going to be able to get that shut down,” he said.

“Now it is secret, because they’re not telling anybody,” DeSantis explained. “They don’t tell us anytime somebody comes in, you know that I know there was numbers about who’s coming through Miami. What I can tell you is we can’t verify that. They don’t give us any information on it.”

According to data, Miami is one of the main areas these migrants have been brought to. More specifically, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed that 326,000 migrants have arrived in the city.

“We have not seen the large numbers in our communities all of a sudden like you’ve seen in New York and Chicago and some of these other ways, and so that may be the case that he’s bringing people in under this illegal parole program, and then they’re migrating to sanctuary jurisdictions,” he said, reiterating that it could be the case due to the fact that Florida is not a sanctuary state.

“We don’t have sanctuary cities, and we’ve took action to where you’re not getting a driver’s license. You’re not getting ID cards, so you are better off in New York or Illinois or California,” he said, adding that it is a secret still in a sense, although they know the program is going on.

“We’re suing over it. We think it’s illegal. We know it’s illegal and not constitutional, but they are not coordinating with state government at all. If they throw six people on a commercial flight coming from a foreign country. There’s no acknowledgement at all to state or local authorities. That’s just a fact,” DeSantis said.

“I am concerned though, that Biden can try to just simply decide he wants to fly a bunch of people from Haiti to different parts of the United States, maybe Guantanamo, maybe some place on the continental United States. I don’t think he has the authority to do that either,” the governor continued, touting Florida as the “only state that has actually consistently won on this parole issue.”

“And we’re going to keep at it until the Constitution is respected,” the governor promised.

WATCH: