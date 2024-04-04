Nolte: Donald Trump Holds Eight-Point Lead over Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump now has an eight-point lead over His Fraudulency Joe Biden, per the latest poll from Rasmussen.

Currently, Trump sits at 49 percent, while Hunter’s Dad earns just 41 percent support.

In a three-way race that includes Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump still comes out on top by six points—44 percent for Trump, 38 percent for Biden, and 10 percent for Kennedy.

With the two third-party candidates added, Trump leads by a healthy seven points — Trump: 45 percent; Biden: 38 percent; Kennedy: 9 percent; Cornel West: 2 percent; Jill Stein: 1 percent.

The internals offer up the best news for Trump.

In a two-way race, Biden earns just 48 percent of the black vote, while Trump sits at 39 percent. That should be closer to 80/20 in Joe’s favor.

Trump beats Biden among Hispanics, 48 to 37 percent. That should be closer to 70/30.

Among younger voters in the 18-39 age group, Biden is up only by a single point: 43 percent to 42 percent.

With all five candidates competing, the numbers still look terrible for Biden.

Joe (“Old Yeller”) Biden earned only 44 percent of the black vote, 29 percent of the Hispanic vote, and 37 percent of the 18-39 vote. Trump won 26 percent of the black vote, 48 percent of the Hispanic vote (+19 over Biden), and 37 percent of the 18-39 vote.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,099 likely voters between March 31 and April 2 and found no change from their poll in early March, which showed Trump with the same eight-point lead, 49 to 41 percent.

In the RealClearPolitics poll of 2024 general election polls, not much has changed over the last month. On March 4, Trump was up two points. Today, he leads by 0.6 points, 46.7 to 46.1 percent. Keep in mind that throughout the 2020 election, Trump never came closer than four points behind Biuden in this same poll.

Trump is also polling better in the swing states than he ever did in 2020 or even in 2016.

Add to that the fact that in 2016 and 2020, Trump way outperformed the polling, and you can see why the fascist Democrats and fascist media are so eager to put Trump in prison.

These bubbled freaks, like Blackface-N-Word-Spewing Jimmy Kimmel, just can’t understand how this could be happening to them. I have no idea if Trump will win in November, so I’m enjoying all this pain while I can.

