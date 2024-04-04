Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Struggles to Understand Trump Trouncing Biden in Several Polls: ‘How Could This Be’

Jimmy Kimmel is a little dazed, confused and somewhat perplexed after a poll revealed Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in several crucial swing states ahead of the 2024 presidential election, prompting him to ask: “How could this be?”

Kimmel revealed his inner turmoil during his monologue on Wednesday’s episode of his ABC show, claiming many ex-associates of the former president have spoken out against him, therefore concluding Trump “doesn’t even lead in a poll of people who worked for him.”

The host’s “headache” was sparked by a poll released earlier Monday by the Wall Street Journal that set out Trump is polling ahead of President Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

It was just all too much for the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As Breitbart News reported, the WSJ poll revealed a host of positives for Trump.

In six of the seven top swing states, Trump leads Biden, reversing Biden’s 2020 success in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.

Pennsylvania: Trump 47 percent (+3) Biden 44 percent Nevada: Trump 48 percent (+4) Biden 44 percent Michigan: Trump 48 percent (+3) Biden 45 percent North Carolina: Trump 49 percent (+6) Biden 43 percent Arizona: Trump 47 percent (+5) Biden 42 percent Wisconsin: Biden 46 percent (=) Trump 46 percent Georgia: Trump 44 percent (+1) Biden 43 percent

“Overall, the poll shows substantial unhappiness with Biden among voters who will have the most influence in the outcome of the election, as expanded one-party dominance in states has left just a few as politically competitive,” the outlet reported.

Trump also holds sizable leads over Biden in six out of eight issues polled by the Journal:

Economy: Trump 54 percent (+20) Biden 34 percent Border Security: Trump 52 percent (+20) Biden 32 percent Protecting Democracy: Biden 43% (+1) Trump 42 percent Abortion: Biden 45 percent (+12) Trump 33 percent Inflation and Rising Costs: Trump 53 percent (+20) Biden 33 percent The mental and physical fitness needed to be President: Trump 48 percent (+20) Biden 28 percent Ukraine/Russia War: Trump 46 percent (+9) Biden 37 percent Israel/Hamas war: Trump 45 percent (+14) Biden 31 percent

Tony Fabrizio, the Republican pollster, told the Journal the main finding of the survey was that battleground voters have a real concern about Biden’s “economic malaise… like a wet blanket that sits over everything,” which negatively impacts his job performance numbers.

The poll sampled 4,200 registered voters from March 17-24 with a four point margin of error.