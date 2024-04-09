About 30 Attend Jill Biden’s Missouri Fundraiser

About 30 individuals attended a fundraiser in Ladue, Missouri, on Monday that First Lady Jill Biden headlined as part of the joint effort of the Biden Victory Fund, months ahead of the election.

Speaking to what the St. Louis Post-Dispatch described as a “roomful of supporters” at the home of Joyce Aboussie — a Democrat operative — Biden asserted that her husband, 81-year-old President Joe Biden, “rescued” America out of the coronavirus pandemic, making the pitch as to why she believes he should be awarded another four years.

“He opened the schools. He got us vaccines,” she claimed, casting another term of former President Donald Trump as the opposite, or what the newspaper described as a “relapse into chaos and a threat to democracy.”

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “Roughly 30 people attended, including some familiar faces such as Gephardt and former Build-A-Bear CEO Maxine Clark.”

The Missouri fundraiser follows Trump’s blowout fundraiser that took place in Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday night. In a single night, Trump set a single-fundraiser record for a presidential campaign, hauling in more than $50 million.

“Tonight will be an incredible night for President Trump and the Republican Party, raising an astounding $50.5 million,” Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement, adding that Trump is “winning poll after poll and proving that the enthusiasm is on his side.”

“It’s clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation, and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5,” they added.

Trump’s fundraiser toppled President Joe Biden’s $26 million haul, which took place at a glitzy Radio City event. Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump pointed out that Biden’s haul “took three presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and God bless us all, the current President of the United States, as hard as it is to say, Joe Biden — to raise $26 million.”

Before Saturday’s Palm Bech blowout, Lara Trump told Breitbart News that March ended up being the “largest fundraising month for the RNC in history.”

“This is our first major fundraising event with our joint fundraising committee, Trump 47 Committee. This is a fundraising committee between the RNC and the campaign. We have $40 million that we’ve already raised for that single event. As of yesterday, we reported our March fundraising numbers — $65.6 million we have brought in just in the month of March,” she said at the time, celebrating the fact that the RNC is now truly a “bonded entity” with the campaign.