Donald Trump Calls to ‘Kill FISA’ as Speaker Johnson Moves to Enable Deep State Surveillance

“KILL FISA, IT WAS ILLEGALLY USED AGAINST ME, AND MANY OTHERS. THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!!! DJT,” the former president wrote.

Johnson plans to hold a vote that would reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a controversial surveillance law that is meant to target foreign adversaries; however, it often surveils American citizens’ private communications.

The House on Wednesday will debate and vote on the rule for how the chamber will vote on the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA), a bill aimed at reauthorizing Section 702. Privacy advocates on both sides of the aisle, such as Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Ranking Member Jerry Nadler (D-NY) want a warrant requirement attached to the bill.

Johnson issued a warning, claiming that if his preferred bill fails, then the Senate will ram through a clean reauthorization.

“I want to be clear about what happens if we fail this week. The Senate is prepared to move a clean extension of FISA and if the House does not pass our bill, we will be forced to accept it next week, because we cannot allow this vital national security tool to go dark,” he said.

Noah Chauvin, a privacy expert at the Brennan Center for Justice, asked rhetorically about Johnson’s claim, “If he can’t get a rule passed for RISAA, how does he expect to get a clean reauthorization through the House?”

This is odd framing from @SpeakerJohnson. If he can't get a rule passed for RISAA, how does he expect to get a clean reauthorization through the House? https://t.co/2q49hpnGA6 — Noah Chauvin (@NoahChauvin) April 10, 2024