Exclusive — Ohio GOP Chair: Democrat Party Embraces Globalism, Not the American Worker

The Democrat Party is not the same as it used to be, as it embraces globalism while the Republican Party stands as the party of the American worker, Republican Party of Ohio Chairman Alex Triantafilou said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Triantafilou discussed the phenomenon of voters leaving the Democrat Party and explained that it is not what it used to be at all.

“Globalism may work for big corporations and elitists, but it’s not working for regular American workers, number one,” he said, noting that the Democrat Party is also blatantly extreme at this point, and that has to be part of the conversation.

“The Democratic Party now, they’ll put up a candidate for federal judge who won’t even identify what it means to be a man or a woman,” he said, emphasizing that Americans live in a world where “one of the two major political parties doesn’t recognize the biological differences between the sexes.”

“That’s an extreme position in America — in really worldwide political affairs, that’s an extreme position, and it’s all happened so fast that, you know, that old-guard Democrat is looking at it saying, ‘You know, it is what it is, and these issues may occur in our society, but we should be thinking about the things I’m worried about, which is saving for my retirement and you know, in taking care of my family and paying my bills,'” he said, noting that Democrats are more worried about social issues than improving wages and other kitchen table issues.

“So if you’re an old-line Democrat who voted that way for a long time, you’re seeing a realignment, and, you know, you can find a home in the Republican Party because we’re not the country club sect…We’re the party about working class, regular people who just want an America that they love and respect and put your heart over your hand during the national anthem —something we all used to do,” he said.

“Now, you know, half the Democrats stick their hands in their pockets or kneel during our national anthem. So, you know, their party has changed so dramatically” that traditional Democrats are realizing that they do not have a home there anymore, and “they should come over and be Republicans,” he added.

“I really believe the Democratic Party has been very extreme. And I know it serves my interests the same, but the Democratic Party used to be about working people. It used to be about, you know, manufacturing and supporting union workers. And it’s not about that anymore. It’s a party about the social issues,” he said, noting that the bad policies of Democrats really woke Ohioans up.

“And along came Donald Trump, who said, ‘Make America Great Again. Let’s worry about American workers. Let’s worry about American jobs.’ And that resonates. I think, fundamentally, that’s the big difference here in Ohio,” he said, adding, “I think that those voters who may have been in the Democratic Party because their union told them to” have looked at Trump and “said, ‘This guy understands our problems, and our problem is we just want a good job.'”

“We want a good, honorable job, and this globalism that has taken a foothold in Ohio and across America is hurting us. And I think they’ve had enough of that,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.