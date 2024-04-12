Biden’s Deputies Let Migrants Walk Away from Court Hearings, Deportations

President Joe Biden’s deputies are letting millions of migrants enter American society under the legal excuse that the courts will decide if the migrants are allowed to stay.

But Biden’s deputies are doing nothing as the economic migrants ignore the legal and court procedures and walk away from the courts — and into Americans’ workplaces and neighborhoods.

“The latest disclosures from the Department of Justice (DOJ) reveal that the number of alien respondents who failed to appear for removal proceedings is soaring — on track to exceed 170,000 in FY 2024, which would best last year’s record of nearly 160,000,” noted a report by the Center for Immigration Studies.

Many of the walk-aways have been ordered to leave the country, but Biden’s progressive deputies — like their European counterparts — have no intention of actually deporting people who the courts say must be deported.

In 2021, Biden’s border chief, the Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas, directed his deputies to stop deporting illegal migrants once the courts rejected their legal claims. His September 2021 memo, “Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law,” said:

The fact an individual is a removable noncitizen therefore should not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them. We will use our discretion and focus our enforcement resources in a more targeted way. Justice and our country’s well-being require it.

“Those aliens may be under orders of removal, but the Biden administration has no inclination — let alone plans — to remove them,” said the CIS expert, former immigration judge Andrew Arthur.

“Which is why so many aliens likely didn’t bother to appear” for their court cases, he added.

The two-faced federal policy that created the walkaway doorway into Americans’ society is just one of many varied ways in which Biden’s deputies are carefully cutting loopholes in the nation’s borders and the legal distinctions between foreigners and U.S. citizens.

They are helping migrants. They believe the U.S. border discriminates against foreign people because they want migrants to fill the many jobs created by Congress’s gusher of federal spending, and because their West Coast backers want more cheap workers, government-subsidized consumers, and apartment-sharing renters.

This step-by-step orchestrated invasion is obscured by the complexity of immigration laws, the reluctance of politicians to offend business donors, and the inability of powerless — or foreign-born — journalists to cover the large-scale replacement of Americans in their own homeland.

Since 2021, Biden’s deputies have welcomed more than 10 million legal, quasi-legal, and illegal migrants across the physical borders — so imposing huge costs on ordinary Americans while delivering huge benefits to investors, government officials, and their progressive allies.

For example, Biden’s deputies have imported almost one million people via the “parole pathway” which was previously reserved for small numbers of emergency cases. Breitbart News reported in March:

From January 2023 through February 2024, more than 893,000 foreign nationals have been released into the nation’s interior thanks to Biden’s parole pipeline, which includes the migrant mobile app known as “CBP One” and so-called “humanitarian parole.” The CBP One app, whereby migrants schedule appointments at the border for release into the U.S. interior, has brought more than half a million migrants into the country. Likewise, more than 386,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have arrived in the U.S. on humanitarian parole. Altogether, since January 2023, the number of foreign nationals who have arrived in the U.S. thanks to the parole pipeline exceeds Wyoming’s population of 584,057 residents, Vermont’s population of 647,464 residents, Alaska’s population of 733,406 residents, and North Dakota’s population of 783,926 residents.

But Biden’s progressives are also using many tactics to pull many blocs of migrants across the legal barriers between U.S. citizens and foreigners.

In addition to the growing population of courtroom walkaway migrants, Biden’s deputies are deliberately blocking the courtroom deportation process for a huge number — perhaps 200,000 — illegal migrants. This month, Breitbart News reported:

The figures, detailed in a letter from Jordan and McClintock, indicate that the Biden administration is failing to file Notices to Appear (NTA) in federal immigration court for migrants released into the United States, but against whom the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is supposed to begin deportation proceedings.

Similarly, Biden’s deputies are awarding “Temporary Protected Status” (TPS) to large populations of economic migrants. This legal status helps them evade deportation and gives them time to find some legal anchor in the United States.

The TPS program is a law that was intended to help small numbers of migrants who get stranded in the United States because of civil wars or natural disasters at home. In April, Breitbart reported:

Analysis from the Pew Research Center reveals that as of late last month, almost 1.2 million foreign nationals are eligible or receiving TPS so they can stay in the U.S., secure work permits, and avoid deportation. Since taking office, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added Afghanistan, Burma, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ukraine, and Venezuela to the list of countries where nationals residing in the U.S. but who do not have any immigration status can qualify for TPS.

Biden’s lawyers are also claiming they have the right to grant work and extend permits to Mayorkas’s migrants who cannot be legally hired by U.S. employers. TheHill.com’s Mexican immigration reporter reported on April 4:

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is publishing a temporary final rule in the Federal Register to automatically extend the validity of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) from 180 to 540 days. … The two largest groups benefited by the change will be asylum-seekers and foreign nationals who are in the process of changing their status to permanent residency. In all, up to 800,000 immigrants were at risk of losing their work permits without the new rule, according to a USCIS spokesperson.

“What’s going on is that once [we] concede that the executive branch can give work permits to people who don’t qualify for them under the law, then it’s all just made up from there,” said Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

Why wouldn’t they extend to the grace period? or extend their validity? It’s all made up. None of that exists in law. When you look at the Federal Register announcements, when they talk about extending grace periods, it’s the it’s the flimsiest, statutory justification you could possibly imagine. Congress is going to have to step in at some point and say, “No one gets work permits unless it’s specifically incident to their status.” In other words, if you are a foreign student, you’re permitted to work by law for a certain amount of hours and so you get a work permit,. But they’re just given them to anybody. They’re given millions of these work permits] to people who have no right to work in the United States. Once they do that, once this is untethered from law, what would stop them from changing the validity period, extending waivers, grace periods, all that stuff?

“The whole thing is made up,” he added.

Similarly, the federal government is using taxpayers’ funds to accelerate the migration into Americans’ communities and workplaces. For example, Mayorkas’s agency announced on April 12 that it would provide another $640 million to house and feed economic migrants via the “Shelter and Services Program.” The program is strongly supported by Democrats — and by establishment Republicans — because it helps hide the poor migrants from American voters.

Biden’s policy of Extraction Migration has pulled roughly 10 million legal and illegal migrants into the United States since 2021. That flood has helped investors by inflating real estate prices and reducing Americans’ wages.

The flood is urged and welcomed by business groups because it cuts Americans’ blue-collar wages and white-collar salaries. It also reduces marketplace pressure to invest in productivity-boosting technology, heartland states, and overseas markets. and it reduces economic pressure on the federal government to deal with the drug and “Deaths of Despair” crises.

Biden’s easy migration policies are deliberately adding the foreigners’ myriad problems to the lengthening list of Americans’ problems — homelessness, low wages, a shrinking middle class, slowing innovation, declining blue-collar life expectancy, spreading poverty, the rising death toll from drugs, and the increasing alienation among young people.

However, Mayorkas has repeatedly explained that he supports more migration because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, and his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners.

He also justifies his welcome for migrants by saying his priorities are above the law, and that the “needs” of U.S. business are paramount — regardless of the cost to ordinary Americans, the impact on U.S. children, or Americans’ rational opposition.