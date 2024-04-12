Poll: Trump Sees Double-Digit Advantage over Biden in Florida

Former President Donald Trump is enjoying a double-digit advantage over President Joe Biden in Florida, according to the latest Emerson College survey.

Overall, the survey found 54 percent of Florida respondents disapproving of Biden’s job as president. This dismal approval rating coincides with his failure to lead Trump in the Sunshine State, which grows increasingly more Republican by the day.

The survey asked respondents, “In a hypothetical 2024 Presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump who would you vote for at this time?”

Most, 51 percent, said they would support Trump, compared to 38 percent who said Biden — a difference of 13 percentage points. While Biden has the edge with leaners — it is a 53-47 split — Trump continues to maintain his double-digit advantage when leaners are included, garnering 56 percent to Biden’s 44 percent:

📊 FLORIDA GE: @EmersonPolling Trump 51% (+13)

Biden 38% With leans

Trump 56% (+12)

Biden 44%

—

Senate

Rick Scott 45% (+7)

Mucarsel-Powell 38%

—

538: #9 (2.9/3.0) | 4/9-10 | 1,000 RVhttps://t.co/lAfV7BrzyZ pic.twitter.com/mMbM2N9xQ6 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 11, 2024

Trump continues to lead Biden in a race involving third-party candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein. In that matchup, Trump leads with 49 percent support. Biden comes in second place with 35 percent support — a difference of 14 points. Another 6.1 percent chose RFK Jr., followed by one percent for Stein and half a percent for West. Another nine percent remain undecided.

The full survey was taken April 9-10, 2024, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error and comes as Florida continues to move in the GOP’s direction, becoming increasingly more Republican by the day.

In early April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a one million voter registration advantage is “within reach” as Republicans are nearing a 900,000 advantage over Democrats:

Prior to 2021, FL never had more registered Republicans than Democrats. Now, a million voter R registration advantage is within reach. Hillsborough (Tampa) is about to flip from D to R, which will mean every county in the Tampa Bay market has a R advantage in this previously… https://t.co/oH8b1jc4Y2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) April 4, 2024

Additionally, the Republican Party of Florida told Breitbart News in March that Florida is now a “solid red” state.

“Florida Democrats are toast, but we won’t let our confidence keep us from working hard to deliver Florida’s electoral votes to President Trump,” Florida Republican Chairman Evan Power said.

“Americans cannot afford another four years of Biden Democrats who have crippled the economy and endangered our national security. That’s why Republican voter registration numbers are growing,” Power added.