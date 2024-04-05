Ron DeSantis: One Million Republican Registration Advantage ‘Is Within Reach’ in Florida

A voter registration advantage of one million is “within reach” in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said, following reports that Republicans are nearing 900,000 more registered voters in the Sunshine State than Democrats.

“Prior to 2021, FL never had more registered Republicans than Democrats,” DeSantis said. “Now, a million voter R registration advantage is within reach.”

“Hillsborough (Tampa) is about to flip from D to R, which will mean every county in the Tampa Bay market has a R advantage in this previously ‘swing’ region of the state,” the governor continued, detailing the significance of this shift:

Indeed, the GOP voter registration advantage has grown exponentially since 2021, when Republicans in Florida — for the first time in history — overtook Democrats in terms of voter registration. Much of this movement is attributed to the policies that the DeSantis administration embraced during the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans in blue cities fled the draconian policies of leftists.

After surpassing Democrats in November 2021, Republicans continued to expand their lead, toppling Democrats by more than 100,000 in March 2022. That figure doubled to 200,000 in July. By December 2022, Republicans led by 350,000. In February 2023, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 400,000 registered voters. The advantage rose to 680,030 as of October 31, 2023. The Republican National Committee (RNC) told Breitbart News in December that GOP voter registration “nearly doubled” in the Sunshine State in 2023 alone.

According to Florida’s Voice, the GOP voter registration advantage stood at 889,569 voters as of April 4, adding further confidence to the Florida GOP.

“In 2020, Trump won Florida by 3.3 percent when Democrats led by over 100,000 registered voters. In 2024, Republicans lead Dems by over 854,318 votes. Imagine what that will deliver in November!” Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power said in a statement to Breitbart News in March.

“Florida Democrats are toast, but we won’t let our confidence keep us from working hard to deliver Florida’s electoral votes to President Trump,” he continued.

“Americans cannot afford another four years of Biden Democrats who have crippled the economy and endangered our national security. That’s why Republican voter registration numbers are growing,” he said, adding, “Everyone remembers the great years under the Trump administration that gave us lower taxes, the return of American manufacturing, energy independence, a bustling economic environment, and a secure border.”

“We are ready to make history — again!” Power said.