Donald Trump: Everything Joe Biden ‘Touches Turns to Sh*t’

While speaking at a political rally in Schnecksville, PA, on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden, saying that everything he “touches turns to sh*t.”

Trump’s remarks came after Iran launched an attack on Israel with long-range drones. Iran’s attack on Israel marked the second attack in months, after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, which left roughly 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 200 people taken as hostages.

“Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel,” Trump began his speech. “They’re under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness,” adding that the most recent attack on Israel would not have happened if he was in office.

“America prays for Israel,” Trump added. “We send our absolute support to everyone in harm’s way. This is an attack that would not have happened. I mean, to think about what we have to go through and the things we put up with, with the border, with no energy independence.”

Trump continued to tell the crowd that upon being re-elected, he would “revive American strength abroad” and at home, and “rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world,” adding that inflation is now “close to four percent again.”

“First of all, Crooked Joe, he claimed inflation was transitory, remember that? Then he said, ‘oh, it’s temporary’, then he said, ‘it won’t happen, it really won’t happen’,” Trump continued. “And then he said, ‘Well, it’s much higher than expected,’ and then the supply chain slows, and then the energy went through the roof,” adding that the Biden administration had cast blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“All of America knows that the real blame for this nightmare lies with one person. Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump told the crowd. “As crooked as you can get. That’s why the people of Pennsylvania are going to tell crooked Joe, ‘You’re fired get out! You’re fired!'”

“One of the leading drivers of Biden’s inflation disaster is his war on American energy, and Pennsylvania energy is a big problem,” Trump said as the crowd began chanting, “Genocide Joe! Genocide Joe! Genocide Joe!”

“They’re not wrong,” Trump said. “They’re not wrong. He’s done everything wrong. Think of it, we’ve been in this mess together for three and a half years. Only a little more than six months until that most important day in the history of our country, November 5th. Think of that. But, what has he done that’s good? Nothing. Has anything that he’s done turned out? Everything he touches turns to sh*t.”

Trump continued to point out that under Biden “gasoline prices are up over 50 percent and electricity prices are up 39 percent, rising 13 times faster” than the past seven years.

“When I’m back in the White House, we will end Joe Biden’s inflation train wreck and we will tell Pennsylvania, drill, baby, drill,” Trump continued. “Get back to drilling. Under my leadership, we had energy independence, and soon we would have had energy dominance.”