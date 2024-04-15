New York Times Reporter Maggie Haberman: Donald Trump ‘Appears to Doze Off’ During New York Trial

New York Times (NYT) reporter Maggie Haberman claimed that former President Donald Trump appeared to “doze off” during the start of his hush money criminal trial in Manhattan.

In an article that Haberman wrote in the NYT, Trump was described as being “alternately irritated and exhausted” as jury selection for the trial, which centers around alleged hush-money payments the former president made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election, began.

Haberman wrote:

Even as a judge was hearing arguments on last-minute issues in a criminal case that centers on salacious allegations and threatens to upend his bid for the presidency, Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.

Haberman continues to add that Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche “passed” the former president “notes for several minutes” before Trump allegedly “appeared to jolt awake and notice them.”

Haberman continues to write:

At times, Mr. Trump’s emotions were characteristically on display. He smirked and scoffed, and appeared frustrated when the judge in the case, Juan M. Merchan, did not immediately agree that he could miss court to attend the graduation of his youngest son, Barron

In April 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in relation to payments made to Daniels. Trump has denied all charges, but if he is found guilty, he could end up facing jail time.

As jury selection for the trial began on Monday, Trump’s lawyers requested that the former president be allowed to skip the trial on May 17 to attend his son, Barron’s, high school graduation.

While New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan acknowledged the request, he did not make a ruling.

“It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial,” Merchan said, according to Business Insider.

Merchan also set a hearing date of April 23 to hear arguments — from prosecutors within Bragg’s office — that Trump should face punishment after several posts he made to social media allegedly violated a gag order.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Conroy suggested that Trump face a $1,000 fine for each of the three social media posts he made that were allegedly in violation of the gag order and be reminded that he could face jail time if he continues to violate the gag order.