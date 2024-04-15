Judge May Force Trump to Skip Son Barron’s High School Graduation

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has yet to say that former President Donald Trump can attend his son Barron Trump’s high school graduation, refusing to rule on the former president’s request to not attend the trial that specific day for that event.

Monday was the start of the criminal trial at the hands of Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who charged Trump with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying business records in relation to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. As Breitbart News pointed out, Trump is not being accused of “covering up a sex scandal.” Trump has denied all charges against him, but, if convicted, he could face jail time.

While jury selection has begun in the criminal trial, Trump’s attorneys are looking ahead and have requested that Trump be able to skip the trial on May 17 so he can attend his son Barron’s high school graduation, which is taking place in his home state of Florida. According to Business Insider, Merchan has acknowledged the request but has refused to make a ruling.

“It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial,” Merchan said, according to the outlet.

In other words, Trump may have to miss his youngest son’s high school graduation for what many have described as yet another witch hunt.

“This is how disgusting the Biden Trial has become. Not even letting the President attend his son’s high school graduation. Nothing but a political attack,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said:

This is how disgusting the Biden Trial has become. Not even letting the President attend his son’s high school graduation. Nothing but a political attack.👇 “Trump's hush-money trial might make him miss Barron's high school graduation ceremony” https://t.co/6WZ5DcPUdZ — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 15, 2024

Speaking to reporters ahead of entering a New York courtroom on Monday, Trump said this is another case of “political prosecution.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” the former president said. “There is no case and they’ve [legal experts] said that — people that don’t necessarily follow or like Donald Trump.”

“This case was brought as political persecution,” Trump continued. “This is a persecution like never before.”