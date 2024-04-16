Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Body of Fourth Person Recovered

The body of a fourth person has been recovered from the rubble of the bridge that collapsed in Baltimore last month.

“Authorities confirmed that teams recovered Sunday the body of one of the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, according to a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command,” reported The Hill.

“Salvage teams at the site notified Maryland State Police after discovering what is believed to be one of the construction vehicles missing from the bridge. The statement said Maryland State Police, the FBI and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police later ‘located a deceased victim trapped inside the vehicle,'” it added.

Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said that each individual’s life lost in the tragedy cannot be forgotten.

“As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member,” Butler Jr. “Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available resource possible.”

The family members of the deceased were notified on Monday.

As Breitbart News reported in March, the massive Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the dark of night when a large cargo ship reportedly lost control and rammed into its support system.

“A four-lane bridge carrying the Interstate-695 over the mouth of Baltimore harbour collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, around 0130 EST (0530GMT). Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott has said he is aware of an ‘incident at the Key Bridge’ and that emergency services are on scene,” the report noted.

President Joe Biden has already said that the government will cover the entirety of the costs for cleaning up the aftermath and rebuilding the bridge.

“It’s my intention that we will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge. I expect the Congress to support my effort,” Biden said in a White House press conference. “It’s gonna take some time. And the people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with that every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt. We’re not leaving until this job is done.”

When asked if the company behind the ship will pay for the repairs, the president said, “We’re going to pay to get the bridge rebuilt and open.”