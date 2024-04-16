Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled by Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) during a hearing over an alleged flyer that the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project claims asks migrants to vote for President Joe Biden in November.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oversight Project posted an alleged flyer from Resource Center Matamoros which they said was discovered by independent journalists in Mexico working with a website known as Muckraker.

The flyer asks migrants to “… vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open.” The flyer has not been verified by Breitbart News and does not appear on the Resource Center Matamoros website.

These flyers were discovered by @realmuckraker throughout the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) location including on the walls of port-a-potties They also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens use the RCM for assistance in coming to the USA pic.twitter.com/hvlkwOI5Xs — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded non-profits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas, and Angry Tias and Abuelas pic.twitter.com/cydCAM4PdE — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

Bishop raised the issue with Mayorkas at a budget hearing on Tuesday, questioning DHS’s role in ensuring migrants are not voting in local, state, and federal elections after they are released into the nation’s interior.

“The Heritage Foundation Oversight Project has released this document that is allegedly a flyer distributed by a non-governmental organization in Mexico called the Resource Center Matamoros … which is said to read, in part, if translated, ‘Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open,'” Bishop said during the hearing:

I understand that RCM has denied that this is authentic. There are competing reports about it. Let me ask you this, what actions is the Department of Homeland Security taking to ensure that, especially given the millions of illegal entries including the two million got-aways, noncitizens are being prevented from registering and voting unlawfully? [Emphasis added]

Mayorkas responded, saying “individuals who are not citizens of the United States cannot vote in federal elections” and suggested DHS does “not oversee the election enrollment process. What we do is enforce our borders.”

