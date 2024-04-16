Trump-backed Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno criticized his opponent Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) for describing the impeachment of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as a “distraction.”

In a press release shared with Breitbart News, Moreno, a businessman running against Brown in the general election, highlighted the dangerous open-border policies of Brown and other Democrats.

“Since Joe Biden took office, nearly 10 million people have invaded our country due to the open border policies of Biden, Mayorkas and Sherrod Brown,” Moreno wrote. “It isn’t a ‘distraction’ to demand accountability for the drugs, crime, death and destruction brought into this country because of these policies.”

Moreno added that Brown should “uphold his constitutional duty and hold a full trial in the Senate for Mayorkas, otherwise it’s a complete dereliction of his duty as a Senator.”

Democrat rubber-stamp @SherrodBrown says the Mayorkas impeachment is a "distraction" and promises to vote with Chuck Schumer to dismiss without a trial pic.twitter.com/U7HJTZhnLg — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 16, 2024

Moreno’s statement came after Brown was asked during an interview on MSNBC if he would follow suit with his Democrat colleagues in “voting to skip a full Senate trial” regarding the impeachment of Mayorkas.

“Yeah, I think that, I mean, it’s a distraction,” Brown said, adding that he wished the House would “pass” the “bipartisan border deal” which would “close off the border and keep our country safe.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) signed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas on Monday, which the House sent to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon.

The signing of the impeachment articles came after Johnson had rescheduled the Senate’s impeachment trial of Mayorkas for Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

Mayorkas has explained that he is in favor of migration because his parents were migrants and that he sympathizes with migrants.

As Mayorkas has continued to be in favor of more migrants coming to the United States, American citizens have been left to deal with the rising costs, an increasing amount of undisclosed “temporary” workers, and the impacts it has on the educational system.

Brown is currently seeking reelection in Ohio, where voters elected Republican candidates in all statewide elections during the 2022 midterms.